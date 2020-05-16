There were 5,858 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 173,155 in the last 365 days.

Media Advisory: Traffic Congestion Mitigation Commission Public Meeting

Contact: Adam Levine, (718) 482-4526 Release Date: January 30, 2008
            The Traffic Congestion Mitigation Commission will hold a public meeting on Thursday, January 31, 2008 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.  The meeting will include a presentation of the Commission’s final implementation plan, as well as a vote on the submission to Mayor Bloomberg of the implementation plan.

 

            The meeting will be held in the MTA Board Room on the 5th floor of MTA Headquarters,

347 Madison Avenue
(between 44th and 45th Streets), Manhattan.

 

