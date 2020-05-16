Media Advisory: Traffic Congestion Mitigation Commission Public Meeting

The Traffic Congestion Mitigation Commission will hold a public meeting on Thursday, January 31, 2008 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. The meeting will include a presentation of the Commission’s final implementation plan, as well as a vote on the submission to Mayor Bloomberg of the implementation plan.

The meeting will be held in the MTA Board Room on the 5th floor of MTA Headquarters, 347 Madison Avenue (between 44th and 45th Streets), Manhattan .

