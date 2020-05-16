Media Advisory: Traffic Congestion Mitigation Commission Public Meeting
The Traffic Congestion Mitigation Commission will hold a public meeting on Thursday, January 31, 2008 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. The meeting will include a presentation of the Commission’s final implementation plan, as well as a vote on the submission to Mayor Bloomberg of the implementation plan.
The meeting will be held in the MTA Board Room on the 5th floor of MTA Headquarters,
