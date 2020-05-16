Contact: Dave Hamburg, (607) 721-8118 Release Date: February 07, 2008 FHWA Approves Design For Converting Route 17 To Interstate 86 At Prospect Mountain The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) announced that design approval has been granted by the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) to proceed with the construction of planned improvements that will enable NYSDOT to convert 3.2 miles of State Route 17 to Interstate 86 in the vicinity of Prospect Mountain in the City of Binghamton, Broome County. Plans include construction of the Prospect Street Interchange, six new bridges and an interchange at Exit 4 that will feature an innovative design. This project will now enter the final design stage. Preliminary work including installation of high mast lighting and Variable Message Signs (VMS), will begin in the fall of 2008. Significant construction in the area from Chenango Street west to the Binghamton City line is scheduled to begin in 2010. NYSDOT will maintain safety and minimize impacts to the traveling public during construction of this complex project. With FHWA design approval, NYSDOT is able to begin the Right-of-Way acquisition process. All documents including, maps, drawings, sketches and other information concerning design approval are available online at http://www.nysdot.gov/prospectmountain and during business hours at the office of the Regional Director, New York State Department of Transportation, Binghamton State Office Building, 44 Hawley Street, Binghamton, New York 13901.

