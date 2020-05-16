Contact: Carol Breen, (518) 457-6400 Release Date: February 12, 2008 NYSDOT Announces Availability of Federal Bus Funding Supports Transport of Elderly Individuals and Individuals With Disabilities New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) Commissioner Astrid C. Glynn today announced that applications for Federal Transit Administration (FTA) Section 5310 grants will be distributed beginning February 15. The federal funding will be available for bus purchases by non-profit organizations and certain public bodies that transport elderly individuals and individuals with disabilities. "Since its inception more than 30 years ago, this program has helped purchase vehicles that ensure our elderly individuals and individuals with disabilities can keep a doctor appointment, go shopping, attend a theater performance and move about their community," Commissioner Glynn said. "We encourage all qualifying agencies throughout the state that have a commitment to providing this type of important public with transportation service to submit an application for this grant program." The Section 5310 program, administered by NYSDOT on behalf of the FTA since 1974, has provided more than $150 million to approximately 280 grantees statewide, helping to purchase about 1,300 vehicles. Program funds cover 80 percent of the cost of new buses for accepted applicants. Grantees are required to contribute the remaining 20 percent towards their purchase. The program is open to private, non-profit organizations incorporated within the state; public bodies in rural counties approved by the state to coordinate services for the elderly or individuals with disabilities; and public bodies in rural counties that certify that no non-profit corporations are readily available in the area to provide these services. Completed applications are reviewed by NYSDOT, the state departments of State, Health and Education, the state offices for the Aging, Mental Retardation and Developmental Disabilities, and the Office of the Advocate for Persons with Disabilities. In addition, where applicable, Metropolitan Planning Organizations will also review grant applications. Program grants are awarded competitively, based upon factors including: · General mobility limitations and the level of need for transportation service in the area; · The ability of the applicant to operate, maintain and finance the transportation service; · The extent to which project vehicles proposed for funding are included and made part of a locally developed, coordinated plan for public transit and human services, as required by the FTA; · The actual amount of vehicle usage for transporting elderly individuals and individuals with disabilities; · Written findings of local, regional and state review agencies; and · Performance of current grantees in meeting grant requirements and the condition and status of existing vehicles. As part of the 2007 federal fiscal year grant cycle, 186 vehicles are being purchased for 97 organizations through the Section 5310 program. This year, it is anticipated that more than 100 organizations will receive funding for vehicles, including buses with wheelchair lifts. A series of workshops designed to guide applicants through the submission process will be held. See the attached schedule of workshops for details. All completed applications must be submitted to NYSDOT for final review by June 1, 2008. For further information and/or to request an application, e-mail mhaas@dot.state.ny.us or write to: New York State Department of Transportation Public Transportation Bureau Section 5310 Grant Program 50 Wolf Road, POD 54 Albany, NY 12232 (518) 457-8335 Applications can also be downloaded from the NYSDOT website at www.nysdot.gov/public-transportation , under the link for Federal Transit Funding Programs, Section 5310 Elderly and Disabled Program. ### 08-12 SECTION 5310 GRANT PROGRAM FFY 2008 Schedule of Workshops Any person attending a workshop requiring accommodation for speech, hearing, language or other form of communication is requested to contact the Public Transportation Bureau at (518) 457-8335 at least five (5) business days prior to the workshop. This will allow time to arrange for the accommodation. Date Time Location March 4, 2008 10 a.m.-12 p.m. SCHENECTADY NYSDOT Region 1 328 State St. Hamilton Rm. March 5, 2008 10 a.m.-12 p.m. POUGHKEEPSIE NYSDOT Region 8 Eleanor Roosevelt State Office Bldg. 4 Burnett Blvd. March 6, 2008 10 a.m.-12 p.m. WHITE PLAINS Westchester County Center 198 Central Ave. March 12, 2008 8:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m. SYRACUSE Sheraton Syracuse Univ. Hotel 801 University Ave. March 18, 2008* 11 a.m.-1 p.m. NEW YORK CITY** NY Metropolitan Planning Council 199 Water St.- 22nd floor *You must register by 3/17/2008 for security purposes by calling: Leslie Fordjour at 212-383-7271. (NYC workshop only) March 19, 2008 10 a.m.-12 p.m. HAUPPAUGE Dennison Building Media Room 100 Veterans Memorial Hwy. March 25, 2008 1 p.m.-3 p.m. ROCHESTER NYSDOT Region 4 1530 Jefferson Rd. ** The workshop in New York City will be webcast live and also recorded for future viewing. Check website for details.

