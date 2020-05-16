NYSDOT To Hold Public Forum On Transportation Needs In New York City
Public Meeting and Roundtable Discussion to Focus on Traffic Congestion
New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) Commissioner Astrid C. Glynn will host a forum Wednesday, March 5, in Staten Island to focus attention on transportation needs in
The forum will be held in the Williamson Theater at the Center for the Arts,
The forum will focus attention on the next authorization of the Federal transportation programs that fund almost half of
Participants include:
* Daniel Aliberti, President,
* Linda Baran, President and CEO, Staten
* Majora Carter, Executive Director, Sustainable
* Cate Contino, Campaign Coordinator, NYPIRG Straphangers Campaign
* Allison de Cerreno, Director,
* David Ewing, Eastern Regional Conference, Council of State Governments
* John Galgano, President, CommuterLink ride matching service
* Josephine Infante, Executive Director, Hunts Point Economic Development Corporation
* Gary LaBarbara, President, Teamsters Joint Council 16
* James McGowan, Honorary Director,
* Jonathan Peters, Associate Professor of Finance, College of
* Sam Schwartz, NY Daily News columnist and President and CEO, Sam Schwartz PLLC
The roundtable will be followed by a public comment session, giving attendees an opportunity to have a dialogue with the panelists, have questions answered and raise locally significant transportation issues.
Directions by transit:
The campus can be reached via several MTA bus routes, including the S62/S92, S61/S91, S44/S94 and S59 on Staten Island, the X10 express bus from
Directions by car:
From the
From the
From the Outerbridge Crossing, take the West Shore Expressway to the eastbound Staten Island Expressway, exiting at the
From local roads, take
Parking is available in campus parking lots 1 and 2.
###
