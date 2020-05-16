Contact: Adam Levine, (718) 482-4526 Release Date: March 03, 2008 NYSDOT To Hold Public Forum On Transportation Needs In New York City Public Meeting and Roundtable Discussion to Focus on Traffic Congestion New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) Commissioner Astrid C. Glynn will host a forum Wednesday, March 5, in Staten Island to focus attention on transportation needs in New York City over the next 20 years. The forum will be held in the Williamson Theater at the Center for the Arts, College of Staten Island , 2800 Victory Boulevard . The public meeting will be from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. A separate session for media members will be held from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. The forum will focus attention on the next authorization of the Federal transportation programs that fund almost half of New York ’s transportation investments in highways and transit. Commissioner Glynn will open the public session with a presentation on the Department’s 20-Year Needs Assessment and 5-Year Capital Program. New York Metropolitan Transportation Council Executive Director Joel Ettinger will then follow with an assessment of local impacts. A roundtable discussion by New York transportation experts will then expand on these issues, with a spotlight on the subject of Traffic Congestion. The panel will be moderated by NYSDOT Chief Engineer Robert Dennison. Participants include: * Daniel Aliberti, President, Queens Independent Living Center * Linda Baran, President and CEO, Staten Island Chamber of Commerce * Majora Carter, Executive Director, Sustainable South Bronx * Cate Contino, Campaign Coordinator, NYPIRG Straphangers Campaign * Allison de Cerreno, Director, NYU-Wagner Rudin Center for Transportation Policy and Management * David Ewing, Eastern Regional Conference, Council of State Governments * John Galgano, President, CommuterLink ride matching service * Josephine Infante, Executive Director, Hunts Point Economic Development Corporation * Gary LaBarbara, President, Teamsters Joint Council 16 * James McGowan, Honorary Director, New York State division, Automobile Association of America * Jonathan Peters, Associate Professor of Finance, College of Staten Island * Sam Schwartz, NY Daily News columnist and President and CEO, Sam Schwartz PLLC The roundtable will be followed by a public comment session, giving attendees an opportunity to have a dialogue with the panelists, have questions answered and raise locally significant transportation issues. Directions by transit: The campus can be reached via several MTA bus routes, including the S62/S92, S61/S91, S44/S94 and S59 on Staten Island, the X10 express bus from Manhattan , and the S93/S53 bus from Brooklyn . Directions by car: From the Verrazano-Narrows Bridge , take the westbound Staten Island Expressway to the Victory Boulevard exit (Exit 10). Turn left onto Victory Boulevard and continue under the Expressway, then turn left into the campus at the first traffic light. From the Goethals Bridge , take the eastbound Staten Island Expressway to the Victory Boulevard exit (Exit 8). Turn left onto Victory Boulevard and turn right at the first traffic light to enter the campus. From the Outerbridge Crossing, take the West Shore Expressway to the eastbound Staten Island Expressway, exiting at the Victory Boulevard exit (Exit 8). Turn left onto Victory Boulevard and turn right at the first traffic light to enter the campus. From local roads, take Victory Boulevard to the main entrance or Forest Hill Road for the back entrance to the campus, just south of the Institute for Basic Research. Parking is available in campus parking lots 1 and 2. ###

