NYSDOT To Hold Public Meeting and Roundtable Discussion on Central New York’s Future Transportation Needs

The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) will host a public meeting and roundtable discussion to increase public awareness of the Central New York region’s transportation needs over the next two decades.

The meeting is scheduled for Monday February 25, 2008 from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Oncenter, Syracuse; a Pre-Meeting Media Briefing will be held at 3 p.m.

Following a presentation by NYSDOT Executive Deputy Commissioner Stan Gee, there will be a roundtable discussion moderated by NYSDOT Chief Regional Director Mark Silo.

Participants include:

* James D’Agostino, Director, Syracuse Metropolitan Transportation Council

* Michael Fleischer, Executive Director, New York State Thruway Authority

* Frank Kobliski, Executive Director, CNY Centro

* Linda Dickerson Hartsock, Regional Director for Central New York, Empire State Development Corporation

* Marilyn Higgins, Vice President for Community Engagement and Economic Impact, Syracuse University

* Randall Wolken, President, Manufacturers Association of New York

* Orrin B. MacMurray, President, C & S Engineers, Inc.; 2007-2008 Chairman, American Council of Engineering Companies

* Jeff Hanlon, Owner, Slate Hill Constructors

* Nancy Burston, Associate Director, Human Services Coalition of Tompkins County

* Gary Ferguson, Executive Director, Ithaca Downtown Partnership

* Marcia Fort, Director, Greater Ithaca Activities Center