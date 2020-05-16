Contact: Susan Surdej, (716) 847-3239 Release Date: March 03, 2008 NYSDOT To Hold Public Forum on 20 Year Transportation Needs Tuesday, March 4 at 4pm at the Buffalo and Erie County Historical Society The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) will be hosting a public forum on its projected needs during the next 20 years on Tuesday, March 4, in Buffalo . The forum will be held at the Erie County Historical Society, located at 25 Nottingham Court from 4:00 P.M. until 6:30 P.M. The public forum will focus on the transportation needs the State should consider over the course of the next 20 years. Panelists expected to participate include Wally Smith with the Buffalo Niagara Partnership and American Automobile Association, Hal Morse with the Greater Buffalo Niagara Regional Transportation Council, Gladys Gifford with Citizens for Regional Transit, Courtney Totter with the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, Bob Shibley with the State University of New York at Buffalo, Gary Hill with Union Concrete and the Association of General Contractors, as well as other local leaders and officials. The public will also have an opportunity to comment during the forum. NYSDOT Executive Deputy Commissioner Stan Gee, who will open the forum with a presentation on NYSDOT’s assessment of the challenges facing the State’s transportation system, will be available for a media briefing from 3:00 P.M. until approximately 3:45 P.M, prior to the public forum. Press kits will be available. ###