Contact: Charles Carrier, (518) 457-6400 Release Date: March 12, 2008 Glynn Calls for Multi-Modal Transportation System Stresses Strong Federal Role in Meeting Necessary Infrastructure Investments New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT Commissioner Astrid C. Glynn continues to make the case for a multi-modal transportation system that would support a robust, expanding economy while promoting energy efficiency and a cleaner environment. This week in a presentation to business leaders, academics and elected officials at the Rockefeller Institute of Government in Albany, Glynn said increased investment in highways, bridges, railroads and mass transit was the key to ensuring a diverse, safe, modern transportation network that would promote future long-term job growth and economic opportunity. Glynn noted a NYSDOT analysis of the state’s transportation needs during the next 20 years showed a $175 billion investment would be required over that period to fund the major projects necessary to maintain and renew the state’s current infrastructure. She also stressed the necessity of the federal government’s commitment to being a strong and reliable partner in supporting the state’s transportation initiatives. "We have a unique opportunity to have a voice in the next authorization of federal transportation programs that fund almost half or our investments in highways and mass transit," Glynn said. "That new authorization will set the terms under which states receive funding for the multi-year period after the current authorization expires in 2009. It is crucial that we secure adequate support from both the state and federal government to provide and maintain a 21st century transportation network across New York State." Glynn cited a series of recently concluded statewide forums hosted by NYSDOT that showed strong interest in business leaders, industry officials, local leaders, academics and individual New Yorkers in ensuring a range of modern and efficient transportation choices. From more bus service to greater use of rail for both passenger and freight, Glynn said the state’s future transportation network must provide options to ensure New Yorkers are able to live their lives, earn a living and enjoy the quality of life they expect in their communities. ### NOTE: Commissioner Glynn’s presentation at the Rockefeller Institute may be viewed on the Department’s Web site at www.nysdot.gov/rockefeller-institute-presentation .

