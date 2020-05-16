DOT To Host Public Information Meeting on Route 63 Corridor Study
April 3 from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Alexander Central High School
The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) will present an overview of the findings and recommendations from the Route 63 Corridor Study on April 3 from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the auditorium at the
The Route 63 Corridor Study is an investigation into the effects of increasing truck traffic on Routes 63, 77, 20, and other state highways in Genesee, Livingston, and
The location for the meeting is accessible to people with disabilities. NYSDOT will provide interpretive aids or services, if requested prior to the meeting. Anyone who wishes to submit comments about the study but is unable to attend the meeting may either contact Robert Traver, Project Manager, at (585) 272-3340 or write to: Robert Traver, Project Manager, New York State Department of Transportation,
For more information about the study, visit www.nysdot.gov, click on Projects, scroll down to “
