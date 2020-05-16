Contact: Lori Maher, (585) 272-4818 Release Date: March 25, 2008 DOT To Host Public Information Meeting on Route 63 Corridor Study April 3 from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Alexander Central High School The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) will present an overview of the findings and recommendations from the Route 63 Corridor Study on April 3 from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the auditorium at the Alexander Central High School , located at 3314 Buffalo Street in the Village of Alexander , Genesee County . The Route 63 Corridor Study is an investigation into the effects of increasing truck traffic on Routes 63, 77, 20, and other state highways in Genesee, Livingston, and Wyoming counties. The study focused on the area surrounding Route 63, from the Pembroke exit off the New York State Thruway in Genesee County, extending southward to the Interstate 390 interchange in Mt. Morris, Livingston County. The study area includes segments of Routes 5, 20A, 36, 238, 408, 20 and 77 in Livingston , Wyoming and Genesee counties. The location for the meeting is accessible to people with disabilities. NYSDOT will provide interpretive aids or services, if requested prior to the meeting. Anyone who wishes to submit comments about the study but is unable to attend the meeting may either contact Robert Traver, Project Manager, at (585) 272-3340 or write to: Robert Traver, Project Manager, New York State Department of Transportation, 1530 Jefferson Road , Rochester , NY 14623 . For more information about the study, visit www.nysdot.gov , click on Projects, scroll down to “ Genesee Valley ” and click the link for the Route 63 Corridor Study . ###