Roadway Reconstruction to Commence on NY Route 32, Town of Woodbury, Orange County

The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) today announced the award of a $5.3 million project to rehabilitate State Route 32 in the Town of Woodbury, Orange County. The contract was awarded to the Morano Brothers Corporation of Croton-on-the-Hudson.

Construction, which will be conducted during off-peak hours, will begin the week of April 1 and expected to be completed in the Fall of 2009. Work will include reconstruction of a 1.5 mile section of highway, including improved drainage, sidewalks and landscaping. In addition, the project will install new traffic signals at the Route 32 intersection with Smith Clove Road and Estrada Road. A new municipal parking lot will also be constructed near the Route 32 and Smith Clove Road intersection.

Although the project will involve no detours and Route 32 will have at least one lane open in each direction, travelers are advised to watch for temporary lane closures, flagging personnel, and occasional traffic stoppages as this work progresses.

