Contact: Sandra Jobson, (845) 431-5779 Release Date: March 31, 2008 Roadway Reconstruction to Commence on NY Route 376, Town of Poughkeepsie, Dutchess County The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) today announced the award of State Route 376 (Raymond Avenue) Stage II, a $6.5 million reconstruction project in the Town of Poughkeepsie, Dutchess County. The contract was awarded to Green Island Contracting, LLC, of Glenmont, New York. Construction will begin the week of April 5, 2008 and is expected to be completed by December 2008. Work will include the full reconstruction of Raymond Avenue, including improved drainage, sidewalks, lighting and landscaping. The centerpiece of the project is a third roundabout that will replace the traffic signal at the Collegeview and Fulton Avenue intersection. Collegeview Avenue will be reconfigured to provide parallel parking along both sides of Collegeview Avenue. The intersection of Hooker Avenue with Raymond Avenue, at the southern end of the project, will be reconfigured, eliminating the existing ramp with a designated right turn lane at the existing traffic signal. The major reconstruction work, planned for Raymond Avenue between College Avenue and the East Bound Route 44/55 arterial, will occur during the summer months when school is not in session and traffic demands are reduced. Although the project will involve no detours and Raymond Avenue will have at least one lane open in each direction, travelers are advised to watch for temporary lane closures, flagging personnel, and occasional traffic stoppages as this work progresses. ###