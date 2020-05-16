Contact: Josh Ribakove, (315) 428-3275 Release Date: April 07, 2008 Aggressive Driving To Be Monitored On Routes 13 And 281, Tompkins And Cortland Counties State And Local Agencies Work Together For Safer Travel The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) Regional Director Carl Ford and State Police (NYSP) Troop "C" Zone Commander Captain Lawrence Jackmin today announced that the location for this year’s Aggressive Driving Targeted Enforcement Campaign will be State Routes 13 and 281 in Tompkins and Cortland Counties. The targeted enforcement area will be heavily patrolled during the week of April 7 - 11, as well as at various times throughout the summer. "Courteous driving is more than good manners, it can be life-saving," said Carl Ford, NYSDOT Regional Director (Central New York Region). "Aggressive driving is both rude and dangerous. Please be courteous, slow down and do not tailgate; avoid a crash and avoid a traffic ticket as we implement our annual targeted enforcement campaign with our partners the State Police." "The New York State Police are committed to traffic safety," said Captain Lawrence Jackmin, State Police Troop "C" Zone Commander. "As always, we encourage motorists to voluntarily comply with existing laws to minimize the danger to themselves and others. Our Troopers will be out in force during this effort, and will identify and cite those who chose endanger the lives of others by violating the law." The Aggressive Driving Campaign is designed to increase awareness of the problems associated with unsafe driving. Motorists are advised to obey all traffic laws, including mandatory seat belt use and the ban on hand-held cell phones. The State Police define an aggressive driver as "anyone who operates a motor vehicle in a selfish, bold or pushy manner – without regard for the rights or safety of the other users of our streets and highways." The Department of Transportation, State Police and the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee (GTSC) have joined together in an effort to reduce the incidence of aggressive driving through a program of engineering, education and enforcement. The goal is to raise awareness and eradicate the seven most common aggressive driving behaviors: * excessive speed * frequent or unsafe lane changes * failure to signal * tailgating * failure to yield right of way * disregarding traffic control devices * driving while impaired

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.