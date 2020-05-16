Contact: Dorothy Nisbet, (607) 324-8405 Release Date: August 04, 2008 Railroad Improvements to Commence on State Route 417 Village of Addison, Steuben County New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) in cooperation with the village of Addison and Norfolk Southern Railway Company today announced plans to improve the railroad facility and railroad crossing on state Route 417 in the village of Addison, Steuben County. The proposed project will improve freight capacity on the rail line as well as the ride quality of the state Route 417 crossing that has long been a concern of motorists traveling this section of highway. The work is in response to Norfolk Southern Railway Company’s need to repair the rail line, and will include the installation of a new concrete at-grade railroad crossing, and associated roadway approach work on state Route 417. To facilitate these needed repairs, the railroad crossings on state Route 417 and Wall Street will be closed beginning Saturday, August 16, 2008. The crossings will remain closed to vehicular traffic for four consecutive days. Limited pedestrian accommodations will be available during work hours with a temporary pedestrian facility to be installed at the existing location on state Route 417 for use after work hours. While the railroad crossing is closed, traffic will utilize a designated detour over state Route 417, Route 15 and Steuben County Route 5. The detour length is approximately 15 miles. Travelers are advised to plan ahead to avoid or minimize the inconvenience associated with the closure of the railroad crossing.

