Contact: Dave Hamburg, (607) 721-8118 Release Date: April 11, 2008 Public Information Meeting For Interchange Reconfiguation Route 17 Interchanges 94, 96, 97, & 99 Town of Liberty, Sullivan County Meeting to be held on April 21, at Liberty High School, 5:30 p.m. with formal presentation at 6:00 p.m. The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) will hold a public information meeting to discuss upcoming construction plans for Interchange 99 on State Route 17 in the Town of Liberty, Sullivan County. The interchange is being reconfigured as part of a larger project to reconfigure interchanges 94, 96, 97 and 99. The purpose of the meeting is to provide information and solicit input regarding a proposed change to plans for maintaining traffic during construction at the Interchange 99 westbound off and on ramp bridge over Route 17. The public information meeting is scheduled for Monday, April 21, 2008, at the Liberty High School, located at 125 Buckley Street in the Village of Liberty. The doors open at 5:30 p.m. and a formal presentation is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. Participants are encouraged to share their questions or comments with NYSDOT personnel and may do so either verbally or in writing. As part of the reconfiguration of Interchange 99, the White Bridge Road/Route 17 Interchange 99 bridge will be replaced. Under the initial plan for the bridge replacement, traffic was to be maintained using staged construction. Staged construction replaces one lane of the bridge at a time. A single alternating lane of traffic is maintained on the other lane using a temporary traffic signal. Under the new proposal, both the westbound on and westbound off ramps would be closed to traffic during construction and a detour would be employed. Traffic entering Route 17 westbound would be diverted to Parksville via County Route 176 (Parksville Road), which is nearly parallel to Route 17. Westbound traffic exiting the highway would use Exit 100A, an additional distance of approximately eight tenths of a mile. The proposed changes would save approximately $71,000 and would shorten the project from two construction seasons to one. The project is currently in the initial stages of the construction phase. Public involvement is a critical component of the development and delivery of all transportation projects. NYSDOT encourages local residents and interested parties to attend this information session and provide comments as this project progresses through the construction process. Members of the community who are unable to attend but would like to comment on the project or who have questions, may contact the Project Manager, Doug Bickford, P.E., by mail at NYSDOT Region 9, 44 Hawley Street, Binghamton, NY, 13901; by telephone at (607) 721-8204; or by e-mail at dbickford@dot.state.ny.us . Interested parties may also contact the Engineer-In-Charge, Rich Hyzer, at (845) 292-6719.