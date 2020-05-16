Contact: Charles Carrier, (518) 457-6400 Release Date: April 11, 2008 Highway Officials Call For Safe Driving in Work Zones National Week Encourages Driver Caution in Maintenance and Construction Zones Transportation officials joined in Rochester today with New York State Police, elected officials and construction contractors to urge motorists to drive carefully through highway maintenance and construction work zones, recognizing the start of the spring highway construction season and National Work Zone Awareness Week, April 7 through April 11. "As we begin another highway construction and maintenance season, I urge drivers to obey posted speed limits and drive carefully through highway work zones," New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) Executive Deputy Commissioner Stanley Gee said. "With the cooperation of alert, thoughtful drivers and enforcement assistance from the New York State Police, we are striving to keep our work zones safe for the traveling public and highway workers, enabling all of us to return home to our families at the end of each day." Today’s event was held at a NYSDOT work zone site at the Interstate 490 westbound entrance ramp to Ames and Child streets in Rochester, part of a $36 million rehabilitation of a 3.5-mile section of I-490 between the Erie Canal and the Genesee River, located just east of the interchange with Interstate 390. Executive Deputy Commissioner Gee was joined by Federal Highway Administration representative Emmett McDevitt, New York State Police Colonel Pedro J. Perez, State Assemblyman David F. Gantt, State Thruway Executive Director Michael R. Fleisher, Monroe County Department of Transportation Director Terrence Rice, Rochester Mayor Robert J. Duffy and President and Chief Executive Officer of the Associated General Contractors, New York State Chapter Inc. AJ Castelbuono. National Work Zone Awareness week is designated annually by the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) to increase driver awareness and decrease the number of vehicular intrusions into work zones, incidents that can cause injuries and fatalities. Nationally, there were 1,010 fatalities in work zones in 2006, and work zone fatalities have increased during the last decade by nearly 50 percent. In NYSDOT construction and maintenance work zones in 2007, there were more than 345 traffic accidents, resulting in five fatalities and 102 injuries. By comparison, there were at least 450 traffic accidents in NYSDOT work zones in 2006, which resulted in 7 fatalities and 139 injuries. The 2007 totals included 68 vehicular intrusions into work zones, a reduction from the 96 that occurred in 2006. This year in New York, 100 State troopers will be dedicated full time to enforcing traffic safety regulations actively in NYSDOT highway work zones, increasing their presence compared to previous part-time efforts and helping to improve safety for workers and travelers in work zones. In addition, State Police are working with NYSDOT staff to provide formal training in work zone safety and enforcement in upcoming classes at the State Police Academy. New York State Police Colonel Pedro J. Perez said, "The New York State Police, along with the Department of Transportation, share the mission of saving lives and ensuring highway safety. We will not tolerate irresponsible driving that endangers construction zone workers and motorists alike. Troopers are committed to improving highway safety through active patrolling of work zones and strict enforcement of any observed violations. All motorists should be attentive and obey work zone safety rules so as to not jeopardize the lives of construction zone workers who labor to improve our state’s roadways." State Assemblyman David F. Gantt said, "Safety for highway work zone workers and for the traveling public begins with greater awareness of the dangers of and penalties for speeding and inattentive driving in work zones. I am pleased that NYSDOT is demonstrating an on-going commitment to raising that awareness." State Thruway Executive Director Michael R. Fleisher said, ""The Authority takes pride in operating one of the safest highways in the nation and is committed to maintaining high levels of service to the millions of customers that travel the system daily. Motorists are reminded to reduce speeds in work zones, not only for the safety of the motorists but also for the safety of the construction workers who are working to keep the roads and bridges safe for all travelers. The Authority encourages drivers to remain aware of their surroundings, minimize distractions and act responsibly while traveling through construction zones." Monroe County Department of Transportation Director Terrence Rice said, "Monroe County has been recognized as a leader in traffic safety, and we are proud of our efforts to protect both construction workers and motorists. Taking proper safety precautions has been a top priority of Monroe County DOT, and we will continue to work hard to ensure the safest environment for the men and women working on the roads and for the travel of our community." Rochester Mayor Robert J. Duffy said, "As a former police officer, I understand the need for safety on the highways, especially in work zones. Our city is the beneficiary of the I-490 improvement project and we owe it to our highway workers to provide them with the safest atmosphere possible. I applaud the federal, state and local officials who are raising awareness and encouraging safe driving practices." AJ Castelbuono, president and chief executive officer of the Associated General Contractors, New York State Chapter Inc., said, "Maintenance and upgrades to our roads and bridges are essential to a vibrant economy. To help make the repairs safer for construction workers and drivers, we ask the motoring public to follow a few simple guidelines: slow down, obey speed limits, and pay attention to what's going on around you. The hard-working men and women of our industry deserve to go home safely every night, and so do the motorists." NYSDOT works continually to improve safety and best practices within work zones. Safety measures within work zones include reducing speed limits and conducting highway work at off-peak hours when traffic is at a minimum. Others include modern flagging operations and the use of concrete median barriers, bright orange cones and barrels to separate traffic from work space, highly reflective sheeting on orange work zone signs and rumble strips to alert motorists to road conditions. Technology also is used to enable motorists to avoid work zones by taking alternate routes, including electronic highway message signs, which give advanced warning of work zones; highway advisory radio frequencies, which broadcast work zone information; and www.travelinfony.com , which provides real-time construction information. In addition, the Work Zone Safety Act of 2005 promotes safety in New York’s highway work zones and increases penalties for those convicted of speeding within them. The law was designed to enhance driver education, increase the accountability of drivers and create safer work zones in which to travel. Key provisions of the law provide for greater police presence in work zones to enforce posted speed limits, increased deployment of radar speed display signs in work zones to provide visible reminders of motorist speed and the imposition of a 60-day driver’s license suspension for people convicted of two or more work zone speeding violations, in addition to the double minimum fine for exceeding reduced speed limits in work zones that had long been on the books. The section of the I-490 project highlighted today is part of the fourth and final phase of the $83 million Western Gateway rehabilitation project in Rochester. The initial phase, which began in March 2003, rehabilitated the Ames St., Child St. and Saxton St. bridges spanning I-490 and constructed noise walls at a cost of $9.6 million. Following that, Intelligent Transportation System components that help monitor and manage traffic were installed at cost of $3 million. Last year, the subsequent $34 million replacement of the Troup Howell Bridge was completed. Tips for driving safely in highway work zones are attached. ### WORK ZONE SAFETY TIPS The New York State Department of Transportation recommends that motorists observe the following 10 safety tips critical for safe driving in highway construction work zones: 1. Expect the unexpected in any work zone along any road, major or minor. Usual speed limits may be reduced, traffic lanes may be changed and people and equipment may be working on or near the road. Obey work zone signs until you see one telling you that you have left the work zone. 2. Diamond-shaped orange warning signs are posted in advance of road construction projects. Slow down! Be alert! Pay attention to the signs! 3. In addition to other warning signs, a "flagger ahead" warning sign may be posted in the work zone. When you see this, stay alert and be prepared to obey the flagger's directions. In a work zone, a flagger has the same authority as a regulatory sign, so you can be cited for disobeying his or her directions. 4. Stay calm. Work-zones aren't there to inconvenience you. They are necessary to improve the roads for everyone. 5. You may see flashing arrow panels or "lane closed ahead" signs. Merge as soon as possible. Don't zoom right up to the lane closure, then try to barge in. If everyone cooperates, traffic moves more efficiently. Motorists can help maintain traffic flow and posted speeds by moving to the appropriate lane at first notice of an approaching work zone. 6. Slow down when the signs say to. A car traveling 60 mph travels 88 feet per second or the length of a football field in four seconds. If you are going 60 mph and you pass a sign that states "Road Work 1500 feet," you will be in that work zone in 17 seconds. 7. The most common crash in a highway work zone is the rear-end collision, so remember to leave at least two seconds of braking distance between you and the car in front of you. The amount of space required to provide two seconds of stopping time will increase the faster you're driving! 8. Keep a safe distance between your vehicle and traffic barriers, trucks, construction equipment and workers. Just like you, highway workers want to return home safely after each day's work. 9. Some work-zones – such as for line painting, road patching and mowing – are mobile, moving down the road as the work is finished. Just because you do not see workers immediately after you see warning devices and trucks does not mean they are not out there. Sometimes, workers are hidden by the trucks in work zones, so be careful not to return to your original lane too soon. Observe posted work zone signs until you see the one that says you have left the work zone. 10. Highway agencies use different ways to inform motorists about the location and duration of major work zones. Often, they will suggest a detour to help you avoid the work zone entirely. Plan ahead and try an alternate route.

