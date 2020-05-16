Contact: Alice Romanych, (315) 793-2447 Release Date: April 22, 2008 NYSDOT Hosts Public Meeting for Route 5S Project in the City of Utica, Oneida County Safety Improvement Project Plans to be Presented The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) has scheduled a Public Information Meeting to discuss the proposed safety improvement project on State Route (SR) 5S in the City of Utica, Oneida County. The meeting will be held on Wednesday April 23, 2008 at 7:00 PM at the State Office Building, located at 207 Genesee Street, Utica, New York. Please use the Genesee Street entrance and note that a photo ID is required to enter the building. Department Engineers will be available at 6:30 PM for participants who may have questions prior to the start of the formal public information meeting. The purpose of this meeting is to provide the public, local businesses and elected officials with information regarding the proposed project and to give everyone an opportunity to review and comment on the Department’s proposed design plans. The proposed project is located on SR 5S starting at the SR 5S and Broad Street intersection and ending approximately 2 miles east at the Herkimer County line. The objectives of the project are to improve roadside and intersection safety, restore the pavement condition of the Culver Avenue., Dwyer Avenue, and Turner Street ramps, improve median drainage along SR 5S, and remove the eastbound entrance ramp onto SR 5S from Dwyer Avenue. For further information and/or submission of written comments regarding this project, please contact Steve Zywiak, Regional Design Engineer at 207 Genesee Street, Utica, NY or call (315) 793-2429. #####