Village of Minerva Financial Records “Unauditable”

Columbus – Incomplete financial records and bank reconciliations prompted Auditor of State Dave Yost to place the Village of Minerva (Stark County) on the “unauditable” list.

“Poor records lead to poor service for taxpayers,” Auditor Yost said. “Auditable records must be provided to complete the audit and ensure accountability.”

During the course of the regular financial audit of the Village of Minerva for the period Jan. 1, 2014 through Dec. 31, 2015, the Independent Public Accounting firm Alger & Associates noted the incomplete financial records and bank reconciliations. Additionally, auditors discovered that the village’s fiscal officer position is vacant. As a result, the Auditor of State’s office determined that the condition of the village’s financial records was not adequate to complete the audit. In a letter to the village, the Auditor of State’s office notified officials the financial records and bank reconciliations are required to complete the audit.

Within 90 days of the date of the letter, the village must revise its financial records and provide the necessary data. Failure to bring accounts, records, and reports to an auditable condition may result in legal action, including the possibility of the attorney general issuing a subpoena to village officials to explain the condition of records. The attorney general may also file suit to compel the officials to prepare and/or produce the required information.

The Auditor of State’s Local Government Section (LGS) is available to village officials to assist in bringing records to an auditable condition. LGS provides a wide variety of services to local governments, including reconstructing financial records and aid in the reconciliation of books.

An entity is removed from the “unauditable” list once the audit is completed and released to the public.

