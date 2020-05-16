Contact: Alice Romanych, (315) 793-2447 Release Date: May 02, 2008 NYSDOT Hosts May 6th Open House for the N-S Arterial Viaduct Project in the City of Utica, Oneida County Preliminary Alternatives Will Be On Display in Utica for Review and Comment The New York State Department of Transportation will host an Open House for the North-South Arterial Viaduct Project on Tuesday, May 6, 2008, from 1:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. in the Common Council Chambers of Utica City Hall, 1 Kennedy Plaza. This will be an informal meeting with no presentation. The Department has developed several concepts for the project and those preliminary alternatives will be on display for review and comment. Department staff will be on hand to answer questions and discuss the project. The project is located on the overlap of New York State Routes 5, 8 and 12, commonly referred to as the Utica North-South Arterial, beginning near the Sunset Avenue intersection and ending near the bridge over CSX Railroad. The total project length is approximately three-quarters of a mile. It is within the City of Utica, Oneida County. The project objectives are: ● Improve the structural condition of the viaduct through cost effective strategies that will maximize its service life and provide the lowest life cycle maintenance costs. ● Improve bicycle and pedestrian access across the arterial in an effort to improve safety and reduce vehicle crashes, and reduce the number of rear-end and right-hand-turn accidents to equal or below the Statewide average rate. ● Improve traffic flow and reduce delays during peak travel times, including improved access to adjacent local streets and Downtown Utica as well as adjacent businesses and parcels planned for redevelopment. ● Improve connectivity between the neighborhoods on either side of the Arterial by increasing pedestrian, bicycle, and vehicular access across the arterial. ● Improve the aesthetic appearance of the Arterial utilizing design features, materials, and landscaping to create an attractive gateway into the City and throughout the project limits that improves the overall aesthetic appearance of the corridor. The project will replace the existing viaduct on a modified alignment. The new alignment will be elevated over Court Street. There are several variations for the design of the interchanges at Oriskany Boulevard and Court Street. The proposed work includes a recreational trail along the corridor and pedestrian bridge in the vicinity of Sunset Avenue. For further information and/or submission of written comments regarding this project, please contact Steve Zywiak, Regional Design Engineer at 207 Genesee Street, Utica, NY or call (315) 793-2429. Comments and questions can also be directed to the following email address: utica-ns-viaduct@dot.state.ny.us ###

