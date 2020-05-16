Contact: Dave Hamburg, (607) 721-8118 Release Date: May 02, 2008 Public Meeting Scheduled About State Route 17B Corridor Study Meeting on Traffic Study Slated for May 15 in White Lake, Sullivan County The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) will hold a public information meeting on Thursday, May 15 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Cornelius Duggan Elementary School to present the findings of the State Route 17B Corridor Planning Study and solicit comments about it and the needs of the corridor. The Cornelius Duggan Elementary School is located at 3460 Route 55 in White Lake. The presentation will highlight improvements and suggested strategies for future development outlined in the study. The meeting will follow an open house format, where participants can attend at their convenience to discuss the project with Department personnel and view displays of project information and plans. A formal presentation will also be held at 6:00 p.m. Participants are encouraged to share their questions or comments with Department personnel and may do so either verbally or in writing. The State Route 17B Corridor Study was initiated by NYSDOT to address capacity and safety concerns along a 15 mile segment of State Route 17B from the Hamlet of Fosterdale in the Town of Cochecton to the Village of Monticello in the Town of Thompson, through the towns of Cochecton, Bethel, and Thompson. The primary goals of the study are to identify potential transportation improvements that would maximize the safety and efficiency of the highway and preserve safe and efficient traffic operations as development continues throughout the next 20 years. In the short term, the study identifies cost-effective transportation improvements. In the long term, the study proposes collaborative solutions that will promote sound access management principals along the corridor. Access management is an engineering practice that limits the number and controls the locations of driveways and intersections on a given roadway in order to promote more efficient movement of traffic. Public involvement is a critical component of the development and delivery of all transportation projects. NYSDOT encourages local residents and interested parties to attend this information session and provide comments. Members of the community, who are unable to attend, but would like to comment on the project or who have questions, may contact the Project Manager, John Fitzgerald, by mail at NYSDOT Region 9 Planning Office, 44 Hawley Street, Binghamton, Room 1401, New York, 13901; by telephone at (607)721-8575; or by email at pin903619@dot.state.ny.us .