Media Advisory - NYSDOT and Area Police Agencies To Hold Joint Press Conference on Aggressive Driving and Targeted Enforcement Friday, May 16

The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT), New York State Police Troop D, the Town of Clay Police Department, and the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office will host a joint press conference to highlight the dangers of aggressive driving and the targeted enforcement plan that the State Police will be implementing.

The press conference is scheduled for 2 p.m., Friday, May 16, 2008, at the Town of Clay Police Department, 4483 Route 31, Clay, NY.

Speakers at the event include Carl Ford, Regional Director, New York State Department of Transportation, Central New York Region; Captain Jeffrey Raub, New York State Police Troop D; Town of Clay Police Commissioner Owen P. Honors; and Onondaga County Sheriff Kevin Walsh.