Contact: Adam Levine, (718) 482-4526 Release Date: May 16, 2008 NYSDOT To Post Advisory Information On Staten Island Expressway Woolley Avenue Message to Begin on Monday, May 19, 2008 New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) Regional Director Douglas A. Currey today announced that, beginning Monday morning, May 19, the variable message sign along the eastbound Staten Island Expressway (Interstate 278) will be used to assist motorists traveling along the highway. Between the hours of 5 a .m. and 12 p.m. , the sign near the Woolley Avenue overpass will read “Upgrade ½ Mile Ahead, Maintain Speed”. This message is being implemented in order to advise motorists of the highway incline approaching Bradley Avenue . “A bipartisan group of elected officials have requested this effort on behalf of Staten Island residents,” said Regional Director Currey. “The Staten Island Expressway is a critical link in the highway system on the island and in the entire metropolitan area. This message is one of several tools NYSDOT is using to reduce congestion along the corridor. Upcoming capital projects totaling $120 million will make improvements to the ramp connections and will extend the express bus lane to Richmond Avenue . More immediately, advising drivers of this upgrade may be able to help cut down on the persistent stop-and-go conditions along this segment of the highway.” Traffic in the area will be monitored to assess the effectiveness of the advisory message. The sign will continue to be used to display specific incident and alert information when required by area traffic conditions and at all other times of the day. ###

