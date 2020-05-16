NYSDOT To Post Advisory Information On Staten Island Expressway
NYSDOT To Post Advisory Information On Staten Island Expressway
Woolley Avenue Message to Begin on Monday, May 19, 2008
New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) Regional Director Douglas A. Currey today announced that, beginning Monday morning, May 19, the variable message sign along the eastbound Staten Island Expressway (Interstate 278) will be used to assist motorists traveling along the highway.
Between the hours of and , the sign near the
“A bipartisan group of elected officials have requested this effort on behalf of
Traffic in the area will be monitored to assess the effectiveness of the advisory message. The sign will continue to be used to display specific incident and alert information when required by area traffic conditions and at all other times of the day.
