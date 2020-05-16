Audit Releases for Thursday, November 10

|Adams
|Adams County Regional Medical Center
|Allen
|Combined Allen County General Health District
|Ashland
|Village of Bailey Lakes
|Ashtabula
|Morgan Township
Saybrook Township
|Athens
|Athens-Hocking Joint Solid Waste District
City of Nelsonville
|Belmont
|
Belmont County Land Reutilization Corporation
|Carroll
|Carroll-Columbiana-Harrison Joint Solid Waste-
Management District
Great Trail Joint Fire District
Village of Leesville
|Champaign
|Champaign County Soil and Water Conservancy District
|Clark
|Clark County Board of Developmental Disabilities +
Clark County Municipal Court
|Clermont
|Village of Felicity
|Clinton
|Clinton County Board of Developmental Disabilities
Clinton Metropolitan Housing Authority
Village of Clarksville
|Coshocton
|City of Coshocton
Monroe Township
Village of Conesville
|Cuyahoga
|City of Olmsted Falls
City of South Euclid
DSquare Transportation Ltd. +
|Darke
|Darke County Soil and Water Conservancy District
Jackson Township
Mississinawa Township
|Defiance
|Defiance County Landfill
Highland Township
Northwest Ohio Waiver Administration Council (NOWAC COG)
|Delaware
|Delaware Area Transit Agency
Sunbury Meadows Community Development Authority
Village of Sunbury
|Erie
|Erie County Landfill
|Franklin
|
Central Ohio Community Improvement Corporation
Clinton Township
Columbus State Community College
Columbus State Community College Development Foundation
County Risk Sharing Authority
Ohio Bureau of Workers Compensation
Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund
OSU Global Gateways, LLC
Washington Township
|Fulton
|City of Wauseon
Village of Fayette
|Gallia
|Gallia County*
|Geauga
|Burton Township
Middlefield Township
|Greene
|City of Fairborn
Green County Board of Developmental Disabilities +
|Guernsey
|Cambridge-Guernsey County Health Department
Monroe Township
|Hamilton
|Cincinnati State Technical and Community College
Cincinnati State Technical and Community College Foundation
City of Reading
Community Improvement Corporation of Greater Cincinnati
Community Programming Board – Regional Council-
of Governments
Evendale Community Improvement Corporation
Millcreek Valley Conservancy District
Port of Greater Cincinnati Development Authority
Unified Purchasing Cooperative of the Ohio River Valley
|Hancock
|Hancock County Regional Planning Commission
|Hardin
|Blanchard Township
Hardin County
Village of Patterson
|Henry
|Henry County Agricultural Society
Henry County Landfill
Ridgeville Township Water and Sewer District
|Hocking
|City of Logan
Ward Township
|Huron
|City of Bellevue
|Jackson
|City of Wellston
Jackson County Agricultural Society
|Jefferson
|Mount Pleasant Township
Steubenville Township
Village of Rayland
Village of Wintersville*
|Knox
|Howard Township
Village of Fredericktown
|Lake
|Lake County General Health District
|Lawrence
|Lawrence County Convention and Visitors Bureau
Mason Township
|Licking
|Union Township
|Logan
|
City of Bellefontaine
Logan County Soil and Water Conservancy District
|Lorain
|Columbia Township
Lorain Port Authority
New Russia Township
|Lucas
|Academy for Educational Excellence*
Harding Township
Lucas County Regional Health District
Richfield Township
|Mahoning
|City of Struthers
|Medina
|Medina County Board of Developmental Disabilities +
Medina County Central Processing Facility
Village of Seville
|Mercer
|Mercer County Joint Township Community Hospital
|Miami
|Edison State Community College
The Edison Foundation, Inc.
|Monroe
|Bethel Township
|Montgomery
|Five Rivers Metroparks
Germantown Union Cemetery
Public Health – Dayton and Montgomery County
|Morgan
|Bishopville Water District
Meigsville Township
Morgan County
Morgan County District Board of Health
|Morrow
|Morrow County Firefighters and Squadsmen Association, Inc.
|Noble
|Noble County General Health District
|Perry
|Village of Somerset
|Portage
|Kent-Brimfield Joint Economic Development District
Kent-Franklin Joint Economic Development District
Northeast Ohio Medical University Foundation (NEOMED)
Portage Area Regional Transportation Authority
Portage County Park District
Portage-Geauga Juvenile Detention Center
Portage County Regional Planning Commission
|Preble
|Preble County Sanitary Landfill
Village of Lewisburg
|Putnam
|Riley Township
|Richland
|Bellville Independent Agricultural Society
Cass Township
Interactive Media and Construction
Mansfield Enhancement Academy
|Ross
|Chillicothe and Ross County Public Library
Ross County Health District
South Central Ohio Job and Family Services
Village of South Salem
|Sandusky
|Sandusky County
Sandusky Township Sewer District
|Scioto
|Portsmouth Convention and Visitors Bureau
Vernon Township*
Village of South Webster
|Seneca
|Big Spring Township
|Stark
|City of Canton
Downtown Canton Special Improvement District
|Summit
|Village of Northfield
Village of Peninsula
Village of Reminderville
|Tuscarawas
|Union Township
|Union
|Jerome-Washington Township Fire New Community Authority
Village of Richwood
|Washington
|City of Marietta
|Wayne
|Village of Smithville
|Williams
|Superior Township
|Wood
|Eastwood Community Improvement Corporation
Perrysburg Community Improvement Corporation
Village of Portage