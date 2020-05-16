Audit Releases for Thursday, November 10

Adams Adams County Regional Medical Center Allen Combined Allen County General Health District Ashland Village of Bailey Lakes Ashtabula Morgan Township Saybrook Township Athens Athens-Hocking Joint Solid Waste District City of Nelsonville Belmont Belmont County Land Reutilization Corporation Carroll Carroll-Columbiana-Harrison Joint Solid Waste- Management District Great Trail Joint Fire District Village of Leesville Champaign Champaign County Soil and Water Conservancy District Clark Clark County Board of Developmental Disabilities + Clark County Municipal Court Clermont Village of Felicity Clinton Clinton County Board of Developmental Disabilities Clinton Metropolitan Housing Authority Village of Clarksville Coshocton City of Coshocton Monroe Township Village of Conesville Cuyahoga City of Olmsted Falls City of South Euclid DSquare Transportation Ltd. + Darke Darke County Soil and Water Conservancy District Jackson Township Mississinawa Township Defiance Defiance County Landfill Highland Township Northwest Ohio Waiver Administration Council (NOWAC COG) Delaware Delaware Area Transit Agency Sunbury Meadows Community Development Authority Village of Sunbury Erie Erie County Landfill Franklin Central Ohio Community Improvement Corporation Clinton Township Columbus State Community College Columbus State Community College Development Foundation County Risk Sharing Authority Ohio Bureau of Workers Compensation Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund OSU Global Gateways, LLC Washington Township Fulton City of Wauseon Village of Fayette Gallia Gallia County* Geauga Burton Township Middlefield Township Greene City of Fairborn Green County Board of Developmental Disabilities + Guernsey Cambridge-Guernsey County Health Department Monroe Township Hamilton Cincinnati State Technical and Community College Cincinnati State Technical and Community College Foundation City of Reading Community Improvement Corporation of Greater Cincinnati Community Programming Board – Regional Council- of Governments Evendale Community Improvement Corporation Millcreek Valley Conservancy District Port of Greater Cincinnati Development Authority Unified Purchasing Cooperative of the Ohio River Valley Hancock Hancock County Regional Planning Commission Hardin Blanchard Township Hardin County Village of Patterson Henry Henry County Agricultural Society Henry County Landfill Ridgeville Township Water and Sewer District Hocking City of Logan Ward Township Huron City of Bellevue Jackson City of Wellston Jackson County Agricultural Society Jefferson Mount Pleasant Township Steubenville Township Village of Rayland Village of Wintersville* Knox Howard Township Village of Fredericktown Lake Lake County General Health District Lawrence Lawrence County Convention and Visitors Bureau Mason Township Licking Union Township Logan City of Bellefontaine Logan County Soil and Water Conservancy District Lorain Columbia Township Lorain Port Authority New Russia Township Lucas Academy for Educational Excellence* Harding Township Lucas County Regional Health District Richfield Township Mahoning City of Struthers Medina Medina County Board of Developmental Disabilities + Medina County Central Processing Facility Village of Seville Mercer Mercer County Joint Township Community Hospital Miami Edison State Community College The Edison Foundation, Inc. Monroe Bethel Township Montgomery Five Rivers Metroparks Germantown Union Cemetery Public Health – Dayton and Montgomery County Morgan Bishopville Water District Meigsville Township Morgan County Morgan County District Board of Health Morrow Morrow County Firefighters and Squadsmen Association, Inc. Noble Noble County General Health District Perry Village of Somerset Portage Kent-Brimfield Joint Economic Development District Kent-Franklin Joint Economic Development District Northeast Ohio Medical University Foundation (NEOMED) Portage Area Regional Transportation Authority Portage County Park District Portage-Geauga Juvenile Detention Center Portage County Regional Planning Commission Preble Preble County Sanitary Landfill Village of Lewisburg Putnam Riley Township Richland Bellville Independent Agricultural Society Cass Township Interactive Media and Construction Mansfield Enhancement Academy Ross Chillicothe and Ross County Public Library Ross County Health District South Central Ohio Job and Family Services Village of South Salem Sandusky Sandusky County Sandusky Township Sewer District Scioto Portsmouth Convention and Visitors Bureau Vernon Township* Village of South Webster Seneca Big Spring Township Stark City of Canton Downtown Canton Special Improvement District Summit Village of Northfield Village of Peninsula Village of Reminderville Tuscarawas Union Township Union Jerome-Washington Township Fire New Community Authority Village of Richwood Washington City of Marietta Wayne Village of Smithville Williams Superior Township Wood Eastwood Community Improvement Corporation Perrysburg Community Improvement Corporation Village of Portage

