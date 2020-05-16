Greene Township Financial Records “Unauditable”

Columbus – Incomplete financial records prompted Auditor of State Dave Yost to place Greene Township (Trumbull County) on the “unauditable” list.

“Complete financial records shine a light on local governments,” Auditor Yost said. “Taxpayers should not be left in the dark on how their dollars are being spent.”

During the course of the regular financial audit of Greene Township for the period Jan. 1, 2014 through Dec. 31, 2015, the Independent Public Accounting firm Perry & Associates noted the incomplete financial records. As a result, the Auditor of State’s office determined that the condition of the township’s financial records was not adequate to complete the audit. In a letter to the township, the Auditor of State’s office provided a list of records required to complete the audit.

Within 90 days of the date of the letter, the township must revise its financial records and provide the necessary data. Failure to bring accounts, records, and reports to an auditable condition may result in legal action, including the possibility of the attorney general issuing a subpoena to township officials to explain the condition of records. The attorney general may also file suit to compel the officials to prepare and/or produce the required information.

The Auditor of State’s Local Government Section (LGS) is available to township officials to assist in bringing records to an auditable condition. LGS provides a wide variety of services to local governments, including reconstructing financial records and aid in the reconciliation of books.

An entity is removed from the “unauditable” list once the audit is completed and released to the public.

