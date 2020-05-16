Contact: Josh Ribakove, (315) 428-3275 Release Date: May 16, 2008 Aggressive Driving to be Monotored on Route 31, Town of Clay (Onondaga County) State and Local Agencies Work Together for Safer Travel The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) Regional Director Carl Ford, along with State Police (NYSP) Troop "D" Zone Commander Captain Jeffrey Raub, Town of Clay Police Commissioner Owen P. Honors and Onondaga County Sheriff Kevin E. Walsh today announced that the location for this year’s Aggressive Driving Targeted Enforcement Campaign will be a two-mile segment of State Route 31 in the Town of Clay, Onondaga County. The enforcement corridor runs between the Rail Road crossing near Moyer’s Corners and Morgan Road. The corridor will be heavily patrolled during the week of May 16 - 22, as well as at various times throughout the summer. "Courteous driving is more than good manners, it can be life-saving," said Ford, NYSDOT Director for the Central New York Region. "Aggressive driving is both rude and dangerous. Please be courteous, slow down and do not tailgate; avoid a crash and avoid a traffic ticket as we implement our annual targeted enforcement campaign with our partners, the police." "The increase in local businesses and widening of the highway attracts a record number of cars to this stretch daily, bringing with it a need for additional enforcement of traffic laws to ensure everyone’s safety," said Captain Raub. "We’ll be concentrating our zero-tolerance approach on aggressive and inattentive drivers, both of which have well-established records of being hazards to the rest of the motoring public." "Summer months always deliver added potential dangers for motorists in Central New York," said Sheriff Walsh. "Increased volume of traffic, along with roadside construction sites, leave no room for aggressive driving and the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office is committed to joining the efforts of the New York State Police to keep our roadways safer." "The Town of Clay Police Department will be working in conjunction with the New York State Police and Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office under a Corridor Grant funded by the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee to target aggressive drivers along with other violations to reduce accidents," said Commissioner Honors. "This corridor enforcement will exist throughout the summer months." The Aggressive Driving Campaign is designed to increase awareness of the problems associated with unsafe driving. Motorists are advised to obey all traffic laws, including mandatory seat-belt use and the ban on hand-held cell phones. The State Police define an aggressive driver as "anyone who operates a motor vehicle in a selfish, bold or pushy manner – without regard for the rights or safety of the other users of our streets and highways." The Department of Transportation, state and local police and the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee (GTSC) have joined together in an effort to reduce the incidence of aggressive driving through a program of engineering, education and enforcement. The goal is to raise awareness and eradicate the seven most common aggressive driving behaviors: * excessive speed * frequent or unsafe lane changes * failure to signal * tailgating * failure to yield right of way * disregarding traffic control devices * driving while impaired

