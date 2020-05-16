Two Village of Wintersville Employees Overpaid More than $3,800

Columbus – Two Village of Wintersville (Jefferson County) employees were overpaid a total amount of $3,816 during 2015, according to an audit released today by Auditor of State Dave Yost.

Findings of the audit indicate the following employees were overpaid due to an accounting/budgeting error. The village had 27 pays but the bi-weekly salary was calculated based on only 26 pays, thus an overpayment of one pay each for the year:

Village Administrator Walt Ziemba was overpaid by $1,760; and

Street and Water Supervisor Perry Pool was overpaid by $2,056.

“As a result of this audit, we are encouraging the village to take a closer look at employee payroll records to ensure proper amounts are paid,” Auditor Yost said. “In light of these findings, I commend the village and both employees for expeditiously putting into place a plan for recovery of these funds.”

According to the village, both Ziemba and Pool are having their salaries reduced through the end of the year to return the overpayments to the village funds. Both payments, totaling $3,816, will be repaid by Dec. 31, 2016.

Village Clerk/Treasurer Mike Payne is jointly and severally liable for the full amounts of both findings because he signed the warrants resulting in the improper payments.

A full copy of this report is available online.

