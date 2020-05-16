Contact: Sandra Jobson, (845) 431-5779 Release Date: May 23, 2008 Roadway Reconstruction to Commence on Route 9, City of Peekskill The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) today announced the award of a $72.9 million project to rehabilitate State Route 9, including the replacement of four bridges, in the City of Peekskill, Westchester County. The contract was awarded to Perini Corporation of Peekskill. The project begins at the Bay Street overpass of Route 9 and continues north to just beyond the intersection of Route 9 with Main Street. Construction is planned to begin the first week of June and expected to be completed during the summer of 2010. Work will include the reconstruction and widening of Route 9 on an improved alignment, including the ramps to Hudson Avenue, Main Street and South Street. The project will provide for the addition and lengthening of on and off ramps, to and from Route 9. A majority of the construction will involve the replacement of four bridges along Route 9 with wider structures to accommodate additional lanes and improved shoulders. The four bridges are Route 9 over Central Avenue, Route 9 over Requ Street, Route 9 over Hudson Avenue and Main Street over Route 9. The project will also include new curbs, sidewalks, closed drainage systems, sanitary sewers, water mains, landscaping, signs, pavement markings and retaining walls. The resulting project will better accommodate traffic entering and exiting Route 9 as well as remove the low clearance of the Main Street bridge over Route 9 that currently restricts many larger vehicles, such as trucks and buses, from using the right lane. Overall, the project will improve safety and operations along the Route 9 corridor through the City of Peekskill. Route 9 will have one lane of traffic open in each direction at all times with work zones protected by temporary concrete barrier. Some local detours will be used while work is completed on ramps and local streets. Travelers are advised to watch for temporary lane closures, flagging personnel and occasional traffic stoppages as this work progresses. ###