Contact: Susan Surdej, (716) 847-3239 Release Date: May 29, 2008 NYSDOT To Host Public Information Meetings on Harlem Road Project Tuesday, June 3 and Wednesday, June 4 at Harlem Road Community Center NYSDOT TO HOST PUBLIC INFORMATION MEETINGS ON HARLEM ROAD PROJECT Tuesday, June 3 and Wednesday, June 4 at Harlem Road Community Center The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) will host two informational meetings to discuss the modern roundabouts being constructed on NY Route 240, Harlem Road , in the Towns of Amherst and Cheektowaga, Erie County . The informational meetings will be held at the Harlem Road Community Center located at 4255 Harlem Road in the Town of Amherst . The first meeting will be on Tuesday, June 3 at 7 p.m. The second meeting will be held on Wednesday, June 4 at 11 a.m. A single roundabout will be constructed at the Cleveland Drive/Harlem Road intersection, and a double roundabout will be constructed at the intersection of Kensington Avenue/Wehrle Drive/Harlem Road as part of the Harlem Road pavement reconstruction project from north of NY Route 952A (Genesee Street) to Yorktown Road. Representatives from the Department of Transportation will give a presentation on modern roundabouts, a project update and be available to answer project questions at each informational meeting. An informational brochure on modern roundabouts will also be distributed. ###

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.