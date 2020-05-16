NYSDOT To Host Public Information Meetings on Harlem Road Project
NYSDOT To Host Public Information Meetings on Harlem Road Project
Tuesday, June 3 and Wednesday, June 4 at Harlem Road Community Center
NYSDOT TO HOST PUBLIC INFORMATION MEETINGS ON HARLEM ROAD PROJECT
Tuesday, June 3 and Wednesday, June 4 at
The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) will host two informational meetings to discuss the modern roundabouts being constructed on NY Route 240,
The informational meetings will be held at the
A single roundabout will be constructed at the Cleveland Drive/Harlem Road intersection, and a double roundabout will be constructed at the intersection of Kensington Avenue/Wehrle Drive/Harlem Road as part of the Harlem Road pavement reconstruction project from north of NY Route 952A (Genesee Street) to Yorktown Road.
Representatives from the Department of Transportation will give a presentation on modern roundabouts, a project update and be available to answer project questions at each informational meeting. An informational brochure on modern roundabouts will also be distributed.
###
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.