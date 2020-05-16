There were 5,800 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 173,060 in the last 365 days.

NYSDOT To Host Public Information Meetings on Harlem Road Project

Contact: Susan Surdej, (716) 847-3239 Release Date: May 29, 2008
NYSDOT To Host Public Information Meetings on Harlem Road Project

Tuesday, June 3 and Wednesday, June 4 at Harlem Road Community Center

NYSDOT TO HOST PUBLIC INFORMATION MEETINGS ON HARLEM ROAD PROJECT

Tuesday, June 3 and Wednesday, June 4 at Harlem Road Community Center

 

The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) will host two informational meetings to discuss the modern roundabouts being constructed on NY Route 240,

Harlem Road
, in the Towns of Amherst and Cheektowaga, Erie County.

 

The informational meetings will be held at the Harlem Road Community Center located at

4255 Harlem Road
in the Town of Amherst.  The first meeting will be on Tuesday, June 3 at 7 p.m.  The second meeting will be held on Wednesday, June 4 at 11 a.m. 

 

A single roundabout will be constructed at the Cleveland Drive/Harlem Road intersection, and a double roundabout will be constructed at the intersection of Kensington Avenue/Wehrle Drive/Harlem Road as part of the Harlem Road pavement reconstruction project from north of NY Route 952A (Genesee Street) to Yorktown Road. 

 

Representatives from the Department of Transportation will give a presentation on modern roundabouts, a project update and be available to answer project questions at each informational meeting.  An informational brochure on modern roundabouts will also be distributed.

 

 

###

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.