DOT Announces " construction-free memorial day weekend>May 22, 2008 - DOT Announces "Construction-Free" Memorial Day Weekend

Contact: Eileen Peters, (631) 952-6632 Release Date: May 22, 2008 DOT Announces "Construction-Free" Memorial Day Weekend New York State Department of Transportation (DOT) Regional Director Subi Chakraborti today announced there will be no construction-related travel lane closures on Long Island’s state roadways between noon Friday, May 23, and midnight Monday, May 26, except in the event of an emergency. "With predictions that high gasoline prices will have Long Islanders staying closer to home this summer, it is more important than ever that DOT continue its efforts to minimize the impact of the many construction projects that will ultimately make the roads safer and more enjoyable for hundreds and thousands of drivers," Chakraborti said. "Needed road improvement projects will be underway on virtually every major Long Island highway, but the majority of work will take place during night time hours when traffic volumes drop significantly and the least amount of drivers are affected." The DOT’s "construction-free" Memorial Day weekend policy is aimed at helping travelers reach their destinations without encountering any travel lane closures due to construction on State roads. Additional ongoing DOT policies, such as "Daytime Open Travel Lane Zones", innovative contracting methods, aggressive scheduling, and working at night and during off-peak travel hours, will help minimize construction related delays on Long Island’s major roadways this summer. "We are urging all motorists to exercise caution and consideration for their own safety as well as the safety of other drivers and highway workers, by observing posted speed limits and driving carefully through highway work zones," Chakraborti said. "There will be hundreds of construction and maintenance crews out on the roads, working hard to keep our roads in good shape to make everyone’s trip easier in the long run. With the cooperation of alert, thoughtful drivers and the assistance of law enforcement, we are striving to keep our work zones safe to enable all of us to return home safe to our families." Under the DOT = s unique "Daytime Open Travel Lane Zones @ , between Memorial Day and Labor Day, two east-west, and two north-south major highways will be free of daytime, weekday lane closures, except for emergencies and intermittent moving lane closings for mowing and sweeping. No construction lane closures will be permitted, unless an emergency occurs, on weekdays on the following roadways between 6am and 8pm this summer: Ø The mainline of the Long Island Expressway (LIE/I-495) between the Nassau/Queens border (Exit 32) and Yaphank (Exit 66, commercial truck route), Ø The Southern State Parkway between the Nassau/Queens border and Sagtikos Parkway, Ø The Seaford Oyster Bay Expressway (NY Route 135 commercial truck route), and Ø The Wantagh State Parkway between Southern State Parkway (SSP) and the Northern State Parkway (NSP). Motorists should call 1-800-ROADWORK to obtain up-to-date information on current construction projects and lane closures to assist with their travel plans or log onto www.nysdot.gov for real time construction information throughout the state. In addition, the DOT provides lane closure updates on a daily basis to various media for distribution to the public, and provides travel information on overhead INFORM signs and portable, roadside Variable Message Signs (VMS) to alert motorists of any upcoming changes in road conditions. The DOT suggests that all Long Island motorists observe the five simple rules for safe driving in construction work zones: Obey Posted Speed Limits. Follow Instructions from Flag Persons. Keep a safe distance from the car in front of you. Be Alert for Lane Shifts and Closures. Expect the Unexpected. Furthermore, motorists are again urged to keep all L.I. highways clean by disposing of litter in proper receptacles after reaching their destination. ###