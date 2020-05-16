Audit Identifies Overpayments to Vernon Township Administrators

Columbus – Vernon Township (Scioto County) overpaid its fiscal officer and three trustees by a total of $4,861, according to an audit released today by Auditor of State Dave Yost.

The Ohio Revised Code lists the rates at which township trustees and fiscal officers may be paid based on their annual budget. In 2014 and 2015, the township did not properly adjust pay rates to reflect changes to its budget.

“The amount of financial resources available to local governments fluctuates,” Auditor Yost said. “It’s never been more important for townships to monitor changes to their budgets and adjust pay accordingly.”

The township overpaid Fiscal Officer Debra Howard $1,698 in 2014 and $427 in 2015 for a total of $2,125. Township trustees Rick Cartee, Rodney Wright and Mart Wicker each were overpaid $719 in 2014 and $193 in 2015 for a total of $2,736. All four individuals signed the checks issuing the incorrect payments.

A $2,125 finding for recovery was issued against Howard, which she repaid to the township on Sept. 29, 2016. Additional findings for recovery, each in the amount of $912, were issued against Cartee, Wright and Wicker. Wright repaid $912 to the township on July 7, 2016, and the other two trustees have repayment plans in place. As of Oct. 1, 2016, Cartee and Wicker have repaid $300 and $162, respectively.

The previous audit of the township identified similar overpayments from 2013 that were caused by the same error.

A full copy of this report is available online.

