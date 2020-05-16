Statewide Dispute Over Traffic Cameras Continues

Toledo challenges the state legislature’s “economic penalties” on cities using automated traffic cameras.

The state and the city of Toledo are at odds again in the ongoing clash between the Ohio legislature and municipalities about traffic camera systems that can record drivers who run red lights or speed.

Next week, the Ohio Supreme Court will hear an appeal submitted by the Ohio Attorney General’s Office stemming from legislative measures in 2015 that cut funding to local governments that don’t abide by state laws governing traffic cameras.

Trial Court Finds Traffic Camera Laws Unconstitutional In April 2015, the Lucas County Common Pleas Court found several traffic camera statutes passed a month earlier by the Ohio General Assembly to be unconstitutional. The court issued an injunction that blocked the state from enforcing the laws.

Two months later, state lawmakers enacted H.B. 64, the 2015-2017 budget bill, which included new provisions requiring municipalities to fully comply with the state’s traffic camera laws and to file reports of compliance or noncompliance with the state auditor. If a locality doesn’t follow the traffic camera laws, the state reduces funding to the municipality from the state’s local government fund by the amount of fines that have been billed to drivers in that area for traffic camera violations.

Toledo asked the Lucas County court to uphold the April injunction by prohibiting enforcement of the laws enacted in H.B. 64. The court determined that the state couldn’t use the later H.B. 64 measures to try to force Toledo to comply with the traffic camera laws that had been found unconstitutional in April.

The Sixth District Court of Appeals affirmed the trial court’s ruling, and the state appealed to the Ohio Supreme Court.

Injunction Can’t Encompass Later Legislation, State Asserts The attorney general argues that the H.B. 64 “set-off” provisions were enacted after the lower court’s injunction and don’t force compliance with the original traffic camera laws. Instead, the attorney general maintains, the new laws set up a reporting system and a method for the disbursement of discretionary state funds to local governments.

“Toledo has no ‘home rule’ right to receive money from the General Assembly,” the attorney general’s brief to the Supreme Court states.

Cities Cannot Follow Unconstitutional Laws, Toledo Maintains Toledo notes that the Lucas County court found the original traffic camera laws unconstitutional because they infringe on the city’s right to home rule and that the Ohio Supreme Court in Dayton v. State (2017) also found three of those statutes unconstitutional.

The city argues that the state is using the economic penalties enacted in H.B. 64 to “legislatively coerce compliance with statutes that have been stricken as unconstitutional.”

Oral Argument Details The Court will consider Toledo v. State and three other cases at a one-day session on Tuesday, April 24. Oral arguments begin at 9 a.m. at the Thomas J. Moyer Ohio Judicial Center in Columbus. All arguments are streamed live online at sc.ohio.gov and broadcast live and archived on The Ohio Channel.

Case Previews Released Along with the descriptions provided in this article, the Supreme Court’s Office of Public Information today released in-depth previews of the central arguments in each of the four cases.

