Release Date: June 10, 2008 Bridge Rehabilitation Work to Commence on Route 32, Town of Rosendale, Ulster County The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) today announced the award of a $5.35 million contract to rehabilitate the bridge carrying State Route 32 over the Rondout Creek in the Town of Rosendale, Ulster County. The contract was awarded to the Fahs Construction Group of Binghamton, New York. The project is approximately one-half-mile long and will extend north from the Recreation Center on Route 32, across the bridge to the intersection with Creek Locks Road. A short section of Route 213 adjacent to the intersection will be included in the work. Construction is planned to begin in June 2008 and is expected to be completed by the fall of 2009. The project calls for the rehabilitation of the 74-year-old bridge, which will consist of repairing and painting the steel truss and replacing the concrete bridge deck, sidewalks and railing. The project will also involve bridge-approach roadway enhancements, including roadway paving, construction of sidewalks along the west side of Route 32 and drainage improvements. NYSDOT worked closely with the community on the design and construction phasing of the bridge-rehabilitation project. The bridge will be rehabilitated, half at a time, using phased construction. This will necessitate Route 32 going to one lane of traffic across the bridge during the rehabilitation. Traffic signals will be installed at each end of the bridge to regulate the one-way traffic across the bridge. Once the work is completed, the traffic signals will be removed and two-way traffic across the bridge restored. A sidewalk will be provided during construction for pedestrian access over the bridge. Travelers are advised to watch for temporary lane closures, flagging personnel and occasional traffic stoppages as this work progresses.