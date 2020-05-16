Contact: Dorothy Nisbet, (607) 324-8405 Release Date: June 12, 2008 NYSDOT: Public Information Meeting / Replacement of Interstate 86 bridge over Route 415 (Victory Highway) Exit 43 of Interstate 86, Town of Erwin, Steuben County New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) will conduct a Public Information Meeting to discuss the proposed replacement of the Interstate 86 bridge over Route 415 (Victory Highway) in the Town of Erwin, Steuben County. The meeting will be held at the Corning-Painted Post West High School Cafeteria, 35 Victory Highway, Painted Post, New York, on Wednesday, June 18, 2008, beginning at 6:00 p.m. The meeting room will open to the public at 5:30 p.m. The purpose of the meeting is to provide interested parties with information regarding the proposed project to replace the Interstate 86 Bridge over Route 415 (Victory Highway), and make improvements to Route 415 under the bridge. NYSDOT will also give attendees the opportunity to review and comment on the proposed project. Following the presentation, time will be allowed for questions and answers. The project is located approximately one mile west of the I-86/US 15 Interchange. Work will involve the construction of a new bridge on the existing highway alignment. Traffic will be maintained on site with lane reductions while the new structure is being constructed. The largest traffic impact will be the short term elimination of left turns from Route 415 on to Interstate 86 at the Exit 43 Interchange. All turning movements will be allowed for traffic exiting Interstate 86. The project is presently scheduled to begin in the spring of 2009 with a fall 2009 completion. Bridge demolition will be conducted at night during two periods of approximately one week. The meeting room is handicap accessible. Assistance for people with hearing disabilities will be provided by the state, if requested. Requests should be made to the Office of the Regional Director, New York State Department of Transportation, 107 Broadway, Hornell, New York 14843-1529 by Monday, June 16, 2008. For further information regarding this meeting and/or project, please contact Michael Griffin, Assistant Regional Design Engineer, (607) 324-8557, New York State Department of Transportation, 107 Broadway, Hornell, New York 14843-1529. Please include the six digit Project Identification Number (PIN) 6066.84 when referring to this project.