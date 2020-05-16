Rossford Transportation Improvement District Financial Records “Unauditable”

Columbus – Incomplete financial records prompted Auditor of State Dave Yost to place the Rossford Transportation Improvement District (Wood County) on the “unauditable” list.

“Complete financial records shine a light on local governments,” Auditor Yost said. “Taxpayers should not be left in the dark on how their dollars are being spent.”

During the course of the regular financial audit of the Rossford Transportation Improvement District for the period Jan. 1, 2014 through Dec. 31, 2015, the Auditor of State’s office noted that financial statements were not prepared for the fiscal year ended Dec. 31, 2015. In a letter to the district, the Auditor of State’s office notified officials the financial statements are required to complete the audit.

Within 90 days of the date of the letter, the district must revise its financial records and provide the necessary data. Failure to bring accounts, records, and reports to an auditable condition may result in legal action, including the possibility of the attorney general issuing a subpoena to district officials to explain the condition of records. The attorney general may also file suit to compel the officials to prepare and/or produce the required information.

The Auditor of State’s Local Government Section (LGS) is available to district officials to assist in bringing records to an auditable condition. LGS provides a wide variety of services to local governments, including reconstructing financial records and aid in the reconciliation of books.

An entity is removed from the “unauditable” list once the audit is completed and released to the public.

###

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio, is responsible for auditing more than 5,900 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Dave Yost, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies and promotes transparency in government.

Contact: Beth Gianforcaro Press Secretary 614-644-1111