Contact: Susan Surdej, (716) 847-3239 Release Date: June 02, 2008 NYSDOT To Host Public Hearing on Intersection Project for Niagara Falls Boulevard at Koenig/Ridge Lea Roads Wednesday, June 11 at 4 pm at the Sweet Home Middle School NYSDOT TO HOST PUBLIC HEARING ON INTERSECTION PROJECT FOR NIAGARA FALLS BOULEVEARD AT KOENING/RIDGE LEA ROADS Wednesday, June 11 at 4 p.m. at the Sweet Home Middle School The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) will host a public hearing to discuss a proposed intersection improvement project on US Route 62, Niagara Falls Boulevard , at Koenig/Ridge Lea Roads in the Towns of Tonawanda and Amherst , Erie County . The public hearing will be held on Wednesday, June 11, 2008, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the cafeteria at Sweet Home Middle School , located at 4150 Maple Road in the Town of Amherst in Erie County . The hearing will be an open forum format, whereby individuals can arrive at anytime between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. to view displays and discuss various elements of the design with representatives from the Department of Transportation. A brief formal presentation will be held at 7 p.m. followed by an open discussion. The project proposes to improve safety and mobility within the area of Niagara Falls Boulevard and the intersection of Koenig/Ridge Lea Roads. Three project alternatives will be proposed for this section of highway. The purpose of these meetings is to obtain comments on the proposed project from individuals, groups, officials, and local agencies. For further information, or to request a sign language interpreter or assistive listening device system, please contact Mark Castonguay, senior design engineer, at (716) 847-3021 or write to the New York State Department of Transportation, 100 Seneca Street , Buffalo , New York 14203 and reference Project Identification Number 5308.08. ###