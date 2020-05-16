NYSDOT To Host Public Hearing on Intersection Project for Niagara Falls Boulevard at Koenig/Ridge Lea Roads
Wednesday, June 11 at 4 pm at the Sweet Home Middle School
The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) will host a public hearing to discuss a proposed intersection improvement project on US Route 62,
The public hearing will be held on Wednesday, June 11, 2008, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the cafeteria at
The hearing will be an open forum format, whereby individuals can arrive at anytime between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. to view displays and discuss various elements of the design with representatives from the Department of Transportation. A brief formal presentation will be held at 7 p.m. followed by an open discussion.
The project proposes to improve safety and mobility within the area of
For further information, or to request a sign language interpreter or assistive listening device system, please contact Mark Castonguay, senior design engineer, at (716) 847-3021 or write to the New York State Department of Transportation,
