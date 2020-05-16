Public Information Center for the Proposed Nassau Expressway (NY Route 878) Operational Improvement Project Being Held Tuesday, June 17, 2008

On Tuesday, June 17, 2008, the New York State Department of Transportation, (DOT) Region 10, Long Island, will conduct an open forum public information center for the proposed Nassau Expressway (NY Route 878) Operational Improvement Project between Burnside Avenue and Rockaway Turnpike in the Town of Hempstead , Nassau County . Residents, businesses, and all interested parties are encouraged to attend this information center to review preliminary plans and provide input on this proposed roadway improvement project.

The June 17, 2008 meeting is being held at Lawrence High School , 2 Reilly Road , Cedarhurst , New York between 4:00 P.M. and 9:00 P.M. Conceptual design plans and other related project information will be available for review. DOT engineers and representatives will be on hand to answer questions and receive comments on the roadway improvement concepts developed during the planning phase. Input and suggestions from the local community will help determine the type of roadway design that should be advanced.

The overall objective of the Nassau Expressway Operational Improvement Project is to provide a safer, more appealing roadway for all users, businesses and local residents. To accomplish this objective, the following project features are being proposed: reconstruction of the existing interim roadway; upgraded intersections; additional turning lanes; traffic signal upgrades; improved pedestrian facilities; reconstruction of storm water run off drainage facilities; minimal wetland impact; enhanced landscaping, and improved visual appeal of the surrounding area. In order to reduce the impact of construction on motorists, residents, and businesses, night time and off-peak day time construction is planned where feasible and at least one travel lane in each direction will be maintained. Construction is anticipated to begin in 2011.

Viewpoints and comments concerning the conceptual preliminary design plans and other project input may be provided through either oral or written statements. Comments may also be recorded privately by a public stenographer at the information session anytime between 4:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m.

The facility is handicapped accessible. However, residents who require a sign language interpreter, assistive learning system, or other accommodations should contact the DOT by June 10, 2008 at (631) 952-6654.

Any

person who has questions about the proposed Nassau Expressway Operational Improvement Project but is unable to attend the Public Information Center should mail their comments to:

The Nassau Expressway (NY 878) Project Team

NYS Department of Transportation

Region 10 Long Island

250 Veterans Memorial Highway

Hauppauge , New York 11788

Project Identification Number: 0072.14

This public information center is part of the DOT’s continuing efforts to actively seek and encourage the public’s input in the development of transportation projects in order to ensure that the completed project meets the DOT’s engineering safety goals as well as the needs of the local community.