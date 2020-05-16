Contact: Michael Flick, (315) 785-2218 Release Date: June 17, 2008 NYSDOT to Host Public Info Meetings for the rehabilitation of Route 11 in Clinton County Two sessions to be held on Thursday, June 26 at 2:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. at the Ellenburg Depot Fire Department The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) will host a pair of public information meetings to present information and answer questions about a proposed project to rehabilitate State Route 11 in the Towns of Ellenburg, Altona and Mooers in Clinton County . For the convenience of the public, two meeting sessions are planned on Thursday, June 26, 2008 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and again from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Both sessions will be held in the Ellenburg Depot Fire Department Building, 5035 State Route 11, Ellenburg Depot , NY . The department proposes to rehabilitate 4.7 miles of Route 11 from just east of Ellenburg to the Forrest Road intersection. The proposed project also includes shoulder reconstruction, roadside drainage improvements, installation of new signs and guide rails, and the replacement of curb and sidewalk in Ellenburg Depot. The project is scheduled for a fall 2009 letting. The information meetings are being held to provide any interested party an opportunity to review preliminary plans for the project and make comments. DOT representatives will be available to discuss the proposed project and encourages all interested to ask questions and make comments. Written comments on the project can be submitted at the meetings or mailed to the NYSDOT Design Office in Watertown by July 10, 2008. If a sign language interpreter, an assistive listening system or any other accommodation is necessary for participation in these informational meetings, please contact Kevin Eager, Design Job Manager, by calling (315)785-2351 or e-mailing keager@dot.state.ny.us. Interested individuals who are not able to attend either meeting may obtain project information by writing to: Robert H. Curtis, P.E., NYS DOT Regional Design Engineer, Dulles State Office Building , 317 Washington Street , Watertown , NY 13601 .