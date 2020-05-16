Audit Releases for Thursday, November 17
Columbus – Auditor of State Dave Yost’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and misuse of public money.
Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Thursday, November 17, 2016. Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. If there are findings for recovery in an audit or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, that audit will be marked by an asterisk. Audits with Medicaid findings will be marked with a plus sign (+).
A full copy of each report is available online.
|Auglaize
|Auglaize County
|Belmont
|Warren Township
|Crawford
|Crawford Park District
|Cuyahoga
|City of Cleveland Heights City of Cleveland Heights Solid Waste Transfer Facility
|Defiance
|Tiffin Township
|Delaware
|Genoa Township
|Franklin
|Canal Winchester Joint Recreation District Short North Special Improvement District
|Hancock
|Village of Rawson
|Hocking
|Hocking County Soil and Water Conservation District
|Huron
|Huron County
|Lawrence
|Lawrence County Transportation Improvement District
|Mahoning
|Mahoning County Probate Court (Special Audit)
|Ottawa
|City of Port Clinton
|Putnam
|Ottawa Township
|Stark
|Village of Meyers Lake
|Trumbull
|Western Reserve Port Authority
|Washington
|Washington State Community College
|Williams
|Millcreek Township
|Wood
|Bowling Green State University Foundation City of Perrysburg
###
The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio, is responsible for auditing more than 5,900 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Dave Yost, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies and promotes transparency in government.
Contact Public Affairs (614) 644-1111
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.