Audit Releases for Thursday, November 17

Columbus – Auditor of State Dave Yost’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and misuse of public money.

Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Thursday, November 17, 2016. Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. If there are findings for recovery in an audit or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, that audit will be marked by an asterisk. Audits with Medicaid findings will be marked with a plus sign (+).

A full copy of each report is available online.

Auglaize Auglaize County Belmont Warren Township Crawford Crawford Park District Cuyahoga City of Cleveland Heights City of Cleveland Heights Solid Waste Transfer Facility Defiance Tiffin Township Delaware Genoa Township Franklin Canal Winchester Joint Recreation District Short North Special Improvement District Hancock Village of Rawson Hocking Hocking County Soil and Water Conservation District Huron Huron County Lawrence Lawrence County Transportation Improvement District Mahoning Mahoning County Probate Court (Special Audit) Ottawa City of Port Clinton Putnam Ottawa Township Stark Village of Meyers Lake Trumbull Western Reserve Port Authority Washington Washington State Community College Williams Millcreek Township Wood Bowling Green State University Foundation City of Perrysburg

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio, is responsible for auditing more than 5,900 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Dave Yost, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies and promotes transparency in government.

