Audit Releases for Thursday, November 17

Columbus – Auditor of State Dave Yost’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and misuse of public money.

Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Thursday, November 17, 2016. Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. If there are findings for recovery in an audit or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, that audit will be marked by an asterisk. Audits with Medicaid findings will be marked with a plus sign (+).

A full copy of each report is available online.

Auglaize Auglaize County
Belmont Warren Township
Crawford Crawford Park District
Cuyahoga City of Cleveland Heights City of Cleveland Heights Solid Waste Transfer Facility
Defiance Tiffin Township
Delaware Genoa Township
Franklin Canal Winchester Joint Recreation District Short North Special Improvement District
Hancock Village of Rawson
Hocking Hocking County Soil and Water Conservation District
Huron Huron County
Lawrence Lawrence County Transportation Improvement District
Mahoning Mahoning County Probate Court (Special Audit)
Ottawa City of Port Clinton
Putnam Ottawa Township
Stark Village of Meyers Lake
Trumbull Western Reserve Port Authority
Washington Washington State Community College
Williams Millcreek Township
Wood Bowling Green State University Foundation City of Perrysburg

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio, is responsible for auditing more than 5,900 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Dave Yost, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies and promotes transparency in government.

