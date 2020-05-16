Contact: Jennifer Post, (518) 457-6400 Release Date: June 18, 2008 Glynn: Skyrocketing Gas Prices Increase Need for Public Transit State Faces Challenge, Opportunity in Providing Transportation Alternatives New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) Commissioner Astrid C. Glynn said last week that rising gasoline prices are increasing New Yorkers’ awareness of the importance of public transportation alternatives. In a speech to the New York Public Transit Association in Utica on June 12, Glynn cited skyrocketing fuel costs as a significant factor in increasing bus ridership across the state in the last year and said the challenge is to assist local bus systems in meeting surging demand. "Unprecedented gasoline prices coupled with improved public transportation marketing are making the average citizen think twice about driving his or her vehicle alone and pushing them to consider public transportation alternatives," Glynn said. Glynn noted suburban commuter ridership into the city of Syracuse was growing at a rate of some 35 percent and that the Central New York Regional Transportation Authority, which operates the city’s bus line, has had to add service. Similarly, the Capital District Transportation Authority in Albany has experienced ridership increases of more than 25 percent on routes connecting suburban areas with city centers. The recent increases in transit ridership provide the potential for integrating more smart-growth concepts into local land-use policies and for planning transit-oriented development, she said. "A more integrated, collaborative planning and development framework is needed that involves getting all the entities – local governments, transit properties, local public works, other state agencies and NYSDOT – to coordinate infrastructure investments to create connections," Glynn said. "That is, provide for access to transit that is easy to navigate, whether on foot, bicycle or car. In short, to develop an area in a way that maximizes the potential and use of transit." Smart growth is sensible, planned, efficient growth that integrates economic development and job creation with community quality of life by preserving and enhancing the built and natural environments. It encourages growth in developed areas with existing infrastructures to sustain it, particularly in municipal centers, historical districts and older suburbs. Glynn said the department is launching a "Smart Growth – Smart Planning" Web site this week, and will be providing education and support to assist localities in preparing comprehensive smart-growth plans and the development of transportation-sensitive zoning maps and ordinances. But while government is being asked to do more to meet an array of transportation challenges, ranging from maintaining and upgrading highways and bridges to increasing public transit options, Glynn said transportation is facing "a current and looming funding crisis." State operating aid for transit systems was approximately $3 billion this year, up $124.1 million, or 4.4 percent, Glynn said. But there’s cause for concern at the federal level, as the Highway Account of the Highway Trust Fund, which funds highway and bridge programs, will not have sufficient funding to meet the levels authorized for the upcoming federal fiscal year, which begins October 1. Without a legislative fix at the federal level, that could mean a cut in transportation funding. In addition, SAFETEA-LU, the federal legislation that funds highway and transit programs, will expire on September 30, 2009. This legislation provides 25 percent of the state’s transit funding. "The state is gearing up its (reauthorization) efforts to ensure the federal government maintains a strong role in transportation," Glynn said. "We clearly are in a time of change," she concluded. "With the current economic conditions facing the state and federal governments, it will be a challenge to find the needed resources. We will all need to work together." Oneida County Executive Anthony J. Picente, Jr., who also spoke at the conference, agreed. "We appreciate the New York Public Transit Association for choosing Oneida County to host their annual conference," he said. "Oneida County has a strong history of being at the forefront of public transportation and with the ever-changing economy, it is important that we work together with the State of New York to stay ahead of the increasing demand so that our residents are served in the most efficient and economical way possible." City of Utica Mayor David R. Roefaro sounded similar themes in his remarks. "Public transportation is not just the transportation of the past, it’s the wave of the future," he said. "I think Commissioner Glynn and New York State are very attentive to the needs of New Yorkers and to the changing economic times. They are being very progressive in educating people that this is what we need to do to succeed."

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.