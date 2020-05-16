Audit Releases for Tuesday, Nov. 15
Columbus – Auditor of State Dave Yost’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and misuse of public money.
Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Tuesday, November 15, 2016. Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. If there are findings for recovery in an audit or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, that audit will be marked by an asterisk. Audits with Medicaid findings will be marked with a plus sign (+).
A full copy of each report is available online.
|Ashtabula
|City of Ashtabula
|Clark
|Clark County Clark State Community College Clark State Community College Foundation
|Coschocton
|Coshocton County Soil and Water Conservancy District
|Cuyahoga
|City of Brooklyn City of Brooklyn Landfill
|Franklin
|Franklin County Board Of Developmental Disabilities +
|Fulton
|Fulton County Family and Children First Council
|Guernsey
|Madison Township
|Hamilton
|Southwestern Ohio Council of Governments (SWOCOG)
|Hardin
|Southeastern Hardin Ambulance District
|Mahoning
|Ellsworth Township Stambaugh Charter Academy
|Mercer
|Rockford Carnegie Library
|Miami
|Miami County Soil and Water Conservancy District
|Montgomery
|Jackson Township
|Noble
|Village of Caldwell
|Portage
|Portage County Metropolitan Housing Authority Rootstown Township
|Ross
|Pleasant Valley Regional Sewer District Southern Ohio Council of Governments (SOCOG)
|Seneca
|City of Fostoria
|Shelby
|Shelby County Soil and Water Conservancy District
|Stark
|Stark County District Library
|Summit
|Southwest Summit Council of Governments
|Trumbull
|City of Niles
|Tuscarawas
|Lawrence Township Sandy Township
|Van Wert
|Van Wert County
|Wood
|Village of Tontogany
The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio, is responsible for auditing more than 5,900 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Dave Yost, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies and promotes transparency in government.
