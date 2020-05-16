Audit Releases for Tuesday, Nov. 15

Columbus – Auditor of State Dave Yost’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and misuse of public money.

Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Tuesday, November 15, 2016. Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. If there are findings for recovery in an audit or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, that audit will be marked by an asterisk. Audits with Medicaid findings will be marked with a plus sign (+).

A full copy of each report is available online.

Ashtabula City of Ashtabula Clark Clark County Clark State Community College Clark State Community College Foundation Coschocton Coshocton County Soil and Water Conservancy District Cuyahoga City of Brooklyn City of Brooklyn Landfill Franklin Franklin County Board Of Developmental Disabilities + Fulton Fulton County Family and Children First Council Guernsey Madison Township Hamilton Southwestern Ohio Council of Governments (SWOCOG) Hardin Southeastern Hardin Ambulance District Mahoning Ellsworth Township Stambaugh Charter Academy Mercer Rockford Carnegie Library Miami Miami County Soil and Water Conservancy District Montgomery Jackson Township Noble Village of Caldwell Portage Portage County Metropolitan Housing Authority Rootstown Township Ross Pleasant Valley Regional Sewer District Southern Ohio Council of Governments (SOCOG) Seneca City of Fostoria Shelby Shelby County Soil and Water Conservancy District Stark Stark County District Library Summit Southwest Summit Council of Governments Trumbull City of Niles Tuscarawas Lawrence Township Sandy Township Van Wert Van Wert County Wood Village of Tontogany

