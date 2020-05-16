There were 5,606 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 172,835 in the last 365 days.

Audit Releases for Tuesday, Nov. 15

Columbus – Auditor of State Dave Yost’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and misuse of public money.

Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Tuesday, November 15, 2016. Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. If there are findings for recovery in an audit or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, that audit will be marked by an asterisk. Audits with Medicaid findings will be marked with a plus sign (+).

A full copy of each report is available online.

Ashtabula City of Ashtabula
Clark Clark County Clark State Community College Clark State Community College Foundation
Coschocton Coshocton County Soil and Water Conservancy District
Cuyahoga City of Brooklyn City of Brooklyn Landfill
Franklin Franklin County Board Of Developmental Disabilities +
Fulton Fulton County Family and Children First Council
Guernsey Madison Township
Hamilton Southwestern Ohio Council of Governments (SWOCOG)
Hardin Southeastern Hardin Ambulance District
Mahoning Ellsworth Township Stambaugh Charter Academy
Mercer Rockford Carnegie Library
Miami Miami County Soil and Water Conservancy District
Montgomery Jackson Township
Noble Village of Caldwell
Portage Portage County Metropolitan Housing Authority Rootstown Township
Ross Pleasant Valley Regional Sewer District Southern Ohio Council of Governments (SOCOG)
Seneca City of Fostoria
Shelby Shelby County Soil and Water Conservancy District
Stark Stark County District Library
Summit Southwest Summit Council of Governments
Trumbull City of Niles
Tuscarawas Lawrence Township Sandy Township
Van Wert Van Wert County
Wood Village of Tontogany

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio, is responsible for auditing more than 5,900 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Dave Yost, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies and promotes transparency in government.

