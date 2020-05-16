Contact: Charles Carrier, (518) 457-6400 Release Date: June 12, 2008 GLYNN: Palisades Parkway Bridge Project to Resume in Spring New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) Commissioner Astrid C. Glynn today announced the Palisades Interstate Parkway bridge replacement project in Rockland County is expected to resume early next spring. The 55-year-old bridge spans Route 202 near Exit 13 of the parkway. "The department has adjusted its construction program, and we expect to proceed on this project in the early spring of 2009," Glynn said. "With more and more commuters using the Palisades Interstate Parkway every day, it is essential that every effort be made to meet the needs of the travelling public in this growing and economically vital part of our state." Glynn’s announcement that the project is being accelerated drew the support of local officials. "I want to thank Commissioner Glynn for her positive response to my request for DOT to move forward with the bridge replacement project in the Town of Haverstraw," state Senator Thomas P. Morahan said. "I am pleased that DOT has given a commitment to initiate construction by early spring of 2009." Assemblyman Kenneth P. Zembrowski said, "My constituents and I would like to thank Governor Paterson and Commissioner Glynn for their personal attention to this local issue. Their assistance was instrumental to cutting through the ‘red-tape’ and getting this project back on the agenda." Haverstraw Town Supervisor Howard T. Phillips, Jr. said, "I am thankful to Governor Paterson and New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Glynn for understanding the residents’ concerns for their safety and the aesthetic appearance of ongoing construction projects. I want to compliment U. S. Senator Schumer, Senator Morahan and Assemblyman Zebrowski for their efforts in expediting this project." Initially begun in August 2005, the bridge replacement was stopped in December 2006 before it was completed. Glynn noted it had been necessary to revise project documents to adjust for the work that had been completed by the first contractor and to update the construction program to provide the resources for the bridge replacement. "It is important to note that the original contractor was released from his agreement when it became clear that the company was unwilling to build the project as designed, and the department was unwilling to compromise on factors that would create disruptions for the travelling public," Glynn said. "We share the public’s frustration and have taken steps to remedy unacceptable debris conditions at the bridge location and will monitor its condition regularly until work resumes." When finished, the project will not only replace an aging bridge but also widen a southbound entrance ramp in order to reduce peak-hour back-ups onto the parkway from Route 202 at Exit 13. This enhancement will make the merge safer while improving the flow of vehicles along Route 202. Glynn commended Joan Dupont, NYSDOT’s Hudson Valley regional director, for "an aggressive effort to put this project back in line." "The people of the lower Hudson Valley have seen a growing need for an upgraded, modern bridge at this critical juncture on the parkway, and the improvements this project brings will promote easier traffic flow through this increasingly traveled route," Glynn said.

