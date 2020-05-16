There were 5,574 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 172,743 in the last 365 days.

Audit Releases for Tuesday, November 22

Columbus – Auditor of State Dave Yost’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and misuse of public money.

Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Tuesday, November 22, 2016. Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. If there are findings for recovery in an audit or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, that audit will be marked by an asterisk. Audits with Medicaid findings will be marked with a plus sign (+).

A full copy of each report is available online.

Allen Allen County Soil and Water Conservation District
Brown Village of Georgetown
Butler Madison Township
Columbiana Crestview Local School District
Crawford City of Galion Crawford County General Health District
Cuyahoga City of Pepper Pike Cuyahoga County Pinnacle Academy
Darke Integrity Ambulance +
Fairfield Greenfield Township Water and Sewer District
Franklin Alliance for High Quality Education Buckeye Preparatory Academy Hickory Chase Community Authority Ohio State Board of Pharmacy
Greene Greene County Educational Service Center
Hamilton Center for Collaborative Solutions
Harrison Short Creek Township
Henry Village of Deshler
Hocking The Employment Connection
Jackson Jackson County Soil and Water Conservation District
Jefferson Brush Creek Township Dillonvale-Mt. Pleasant Wastewater Sewer District Jefferson County Port Authority
Lorain Carlisle Township
Mahoning Goshen Township Mill Creek Metropolitan Park District
Muskingum City of Zanesville
Ottawa Allen Township Ottawa County Agricultural Society
Stark Massillon Museum Osnaburg Local School District Pike Township
Summit City of Twinsburg
Van Wert Van Wert County Regional Airport Authority
Wood Bowling Green State University

 ###

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio, is responsible for auditing more than 5,900 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Dave Yost, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies and promotes transparency in government.

Contact Public Affairs (614) 644-1111

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.