Audit Releases for Tuesday, November 22
Columbus – Auditor of State Dave Yost’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and misuse of public money.
Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Tuesday, November 22, 2016. Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. If there are findings for recovery in an audit or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, that audit will be marked by an asterisk. Audits with Medicaid findings will be marked with a plus sign (+).
A full copy of each report is available online.
|Allen
|Allen County Soil and Water Conservation District
|Brown
|Village of Georgetown
|Butler
|Madison Township
|Columbiana
|Crestview Local School District
|Crawford
|City of Galion Crawford County General Health District
|Cuyahoga
|City of Pepper Pike Cuyahoga County Pinnacle Academy
|Darke
|Integrity Ambulance +
|Fairfield
|Greenfield Township Water and Sewer District
|Franklin
|Alliance for High Quality Education Buckeye Preparatory Academy Hickory Chase Community Authority Ohio State Board of Pharmacy
|Greene
|Greene County Educational Service Center
|Hamilton
|Center for Collaborative Solutions
|Harrison
|Short Creek Township
|Henry
|Village of Deshler
|Hocking
|The Employment Connection
|Jackson
|Jackson County Soil and Water Conservation District
|Jefferson
|Brush Creek Township Dillonvale-Mt. Pleasant Wastewater Sewer District Jefferson County Port Authority
|Lorain
|Carlisle Township
|Mahoning
|Goshen Township Mill Creek Metropolitan Park District
|Muskingum
|City of Zanesville
|Ottawa
|Allen Township Ottawa County Agricultural Society
|Stark
|Massillon Museum Osnaburg Local School District Pike Township
|Summit
|City of Twinsburg
|Van Wert
|Van Wert County Regional Airport Authority
|Wood
|Bowling Green State University
###
The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio, is responsible for auditing more than 5,900 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Dave Yost, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies and promotes transparency in government.
Contact Public Affairs (614) 644-1111
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.