Audit Releases for Tuesday, November 22

Columbus – Auditor of State Dave Yost's office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans' tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and misuse of public money.

Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Tuesday, November 22, 2016. Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. If there are findings for recovery in an audit or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, that audit will be marked by an asterisk. Audits with Medicaid findings will be marked with a plus sign (+).

A full copy of each report is available online.

Allen Allen County Soil and Water Conservation District Brown Village of Georgetown Butler Madison Township Columbiana Crestview Local School District Crawford City of Galion Crawford County General Health District Cuyahoga City of Pepper Pike Cuyahoga County Pinnacle Academy Darke Integrity Ambulance + Fairfield Greenfield Township Water and Sewer District Franklin Alliance for High Quality Education Buckeye Preparatory Academy Hickory Chase Community Authority Ohio State Board of Pharmacy Greene Greene County Educational Service Center Hamilton Center for Collaborative Solutions Harrison Short Creek Township Henry Village of Deshler Hocking The Employment Connection Jackson Jackson County Soil and Water Conservation District Jefferson Brush Creek Township Dillonvale-Mt. Pleasant Wastewater Sewer District Jefferson County Port Authority Lorain Carlisle Township Mahoning Goshen Township Mill Creek Metropolitan Park District Muskingum City of Zanesville Ottawa Allen Township Ottawa County Agricultural Society Stark Massillon Museum Osnaburg Local School District Pike Township Summit City of Twinsburg Van Wert Van Wert County Regional Airport Authority Wood Bowling Green State University

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio, is responsible for auditing more than 5,900 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Dave Yost, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies and promotes transparency in government.

