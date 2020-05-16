Contact: Josh Ribakove, (315) 428-3275 Release Date: June 12, 2008 NYSDOT to Hold Public Hearing for Route 104 Widening Project in City of Oswego and Town of Scriba (Oswego County) The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) will host a public hearing to discuss a project to widen and reconstruct state Route 104 between George Street and Kocher Road in the City of Oswego and the Town of Scriba, Oswego County. The public hearing is scheduled for 6: 30 p.m. Tuesday, June 17, 2008 at the Town of Scriba Volunteer Fire Department, 5618 Route 104, Scriba. During the hearing, all interested persons will be given the opportunity to express their views concerning the design plan’s economic and social effects, impact on the environment and consistency with goals and objectives set forth by the community. The proceedings will be recorded. Persons may also file written statements in place of, or in addition to, oral statements made at the public hearing. Written statements submitted at the hearing or received by June 30, 2008 at the Regional Director’s office (address below) will be made part of the official record. Maps, drawings and other information developed by the NYSDOT are available for public inspection prior to the forum at the Office of the Regional Director, NYSDOT, 333 East Washington Street, Syracuse NY 13202. Copies of the Design Report are available for inspection at the Town of Scriba Clerk’s Office (42 Creamery Road, Oswego) or the City of Oswego Clerk’s Office (13 West Oneida Street, Oswego). The location is handicapped accessible. Please contact Cynthia Bell, P.E. in the NYSDOT Regional Office at (315) 428-3239 as soon as possible if a sign-language interpreter, assistive-listening device or other accommodation will be required to facilitate your participation in this public hearing.