NYSDOT to Host Public Meeting on Replacing Sprain Brook Parkway Bridge over Route 119, Village of Elmsford

The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) will hold a public information meeting to discuss a proposed project to replace the existing Sprain Brook Parkway Bridge over Route 119 located in the Village of Elmsford, Westchester County. The public information meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, June 17, 2008 beginning 7:30 p.m. at the Village Hall, 15 South Stone Avenue, Elmsford, NY 10523. The Village Hall is accessible to people with disabilities.

The purpose of the meeting will be to introduce the NYSDOT project design team, provide project information and solicit public input on a preliminary plan. NYSDOT staff will be available during the meeting to answer questions.

To submit written comments or obtain additional project information, please contact Dave Bennett at (845) 431-7924 or write to Mr. Dave Bennett at the New York State Department of Transportation, 4 Burnett Boulevard, Poughkeepsie, NY 12603.

