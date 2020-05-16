Madison County Sheriff James Sabin Receives Ohio Auditor’s First-Annual Public Integrity Award

Auditor Yost presents the first-annual Public Integrity Award to Madison County James P. Sabin.

Columbus – James P. Sabin, Sheriff of Madison County is the recipient of the first-annual Public Integrity Award from the State of Ohio Auditor’s Office. The award recognizes a sheriff and a prosecutor for their cooperation and contributions to the Auditor’s office.

In February, the Madison County Prosecutor and Sheriff Sabin contacted the State Auditor’s office seeking assistance with an investigation of Joseph A. Johnson, the administrator for the Village of Mt. Sterling. A joint investigation revealed a major theft case.

“This award represents the significance of state and local officials working together to maintain public trust,” Ohio Auditor Dave Yost said. “Sheriff Sabin’s quick action and thoroughness in investigation were key in bringing this village administrator to justice.” Johnson’s trial is scheduled to begin in February 2017.

Search warrants were executed in both Jackson and Fayette Counties with the assistance of the sheriff from those counties. Truckloads of items and vehicles were recovered.

On July 30, the former village administrator was indicted by the Madison County grand jury on 30 counts, including:

One count of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity – a first degree felony;

22 counts of theft in office;

One count of theft;

Two counts of money laundering

One count of tampering with village records; and

Three counts of failure to file tax returns.

