Contact: Sandra Jobson, (845) 431-5779 Release Date: June 30, 2007 NYSDOT to Resurface Taconic Parkway, Twenty-Two Miles of Parkway to be Resurfaced in Dutchess and Columbia Counties The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) today announced start of construction on an $8.4 million project to resurface sections of the Taconic State Parkway in Columbia and Dutchess counties. The contract was awarded to Callanan Industries, Inc. of Schenectady, New York. The project will resurface approximately 11 miles of parkway between Route 55 and Hibernia Road in the towns of LaGrange and Pleasant Valley, Dutchess County and another 11 miles between Route 82 and Route 217 in the towns of Taghkanic and Claverack, Columbia County. In addition, the project will reconstruct and clean numerous concrete drainage catch basins along the corridors. The Taconic State Parkway is listed on the State and National Register of Historic Places and accommodates approximately 22,000 vehicles on an average day in Dutchess County and 5,000 vehicles in Columbia County. Construction began in June with completion anticipated by November 2008. Work will be progressed using short term lane closures; to minimize disruption to motorists, there will be no lane closures during peak commuter hours. ###