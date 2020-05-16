Contact: Sandra Jobson, (845) 431-5779 Release Date: June 30, 2008 Bridge Replacement Work to Commence on Route 6, Town of Carmel, Putnam County The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) today announced the award of a $3.3 million contract to replace the State Route 6 bridge over the future Putnam County bikeway in the Town of Carmel, Putnam County. The contract was awarded to the Thomas M. Brennan Construction of Brewster, New York. The project is approximately a quarter mile long and will extend from the intersection of Route 6 and Old Route 6, east along Route 6, across the bridge to the intersection with Husted Road. Construction is planned to begin in July 2008 and is expected to be completed during the spring of 2009. The project calls for replacing the 50-year-old, three-span steel bridge with a new, wider single-span precast concrete bridge that will be able to accommodate a future left-turn lane across the structure. The project will involve bridge-approach roadway enhancements, including roadway paving, construction of sidewalks along the north side of Route 6 and drainage improvements. The new bridge will also provide for safe passage under Route 6 for future Putnam County bikeway users. Putnam County is developing plans to convert the abandoned railroad to a public bikeway. The bridge is being replaced ahead of its original schedule as part of a public/private partnership among NYSDOT, Putnam County, and a private developer. A left turn lane on Route 6 eastbound is needed for the Gateway Summit and The Fairways developments to provide safe access. The developer, working with a consultant engineer, designed the bridge project consistent with NYSDOT specifications and contributed to the cost of construction. The developer provided one third of the overall project cost to expedite the third lane on the bridge. To minimize disruption to motorists traveling along Route 6, the new bridge will be constructed under the existing bridge’s center span. Once the new structure is in place, demolition of the existing bridge will be performed in two stages. One lane of traffic, in each direction, will be maintained during each stage of the project. Travelers are advised to watch for temporary lane closures, flagging personnel and occasional traffic stoppages as this work progresses. ###