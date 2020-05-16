Contact: Josh Ribakove, (315) 428-3275 Release Date: July 01, 2008 Commissioner Glynn Presents Land-Use Planning Award, National Transportation Award Honors Cortland County and Town Virgil New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) Commissioner Astrid C. Glynn today presented the County of Cortland and Town of Virgil with the 2008 Transportation Planning Excellence Award for Transportation and Land Use Integration from the Federal Highway Administration and Federal Transit Administration. This biannual award is co-sponsored by the American Planning Association. The award recognizes the county and town for their development of a transportation-sensitive, comprehensive zoning plan in a growing community. The project demonstrated that the land-use management tools a community applies to achieve its economic, environmental and quality-of-life objectives can also be used to minimize the transportation impacts of growth and pave the way for a more efficient, diverse and sustainable transportation system in the future. Criteria for this award include innovation, community and public involvement, partnership and collaboration, intermodalism, equity and sustainability. "This collaborative, state-local partnership has succeeded in producing the first truly transportation-sensitive zoning in rural New York State," said NYSDOT Commissioner Astrid C. Glynn during an afternoon presentation ceremony at the Cortland County Office Building attended by state and local officials. "It is a significant and exemplary achievement that meets the real needs and objectives of the town in preserving farmlands and open space, protecting critical environmental assets and enhancing the overall quality of life that we think of when we imagine a beautiful place to live." "The Cortland County Highway Department and the Town of Virgil are to be commended for envisioning what they want their community to look like in the future," said Assemblywoman Barbara Lifton. "This is just the kind of planning for smart growth that we’d like to see every community doing -- particularly the sensitivity shown toward rural transportation planning." "This award is a great honor for the town of Virgil and the Cortland County Planning Department," said Dan Dineen, department director. "I would like to congratulate the town of Virgil for adopting guidelines for access management which anticipates continued growth to occur while providing for the continued safe and efficient travel on the existing road network in the town." "The Central New York Regional Planning and Development Board is very pleased to see that the town of Virgil and Cortland County provided a lead role in this planning initiative, which is a model project that we would like to see undertaken in other communities across Central New York," said Executive Director David Bottar. "Clearly, the federal award is a demonstration of the value of this kind of planning initiative. The regional planning board was pleased to be part of the project." "I’m proud and pleased for the people of the town of Virgil and of the effort they’ve put into zoning as well as their ability to look and plan for the future to make our community a better place, not only for ourselves but for our children," said Craig Umbehauer, chairman of the Virgil Planning Board. The new Virgil zoning plan, which eliminates strip commercial zoning and concentrates new residential development into three specified areas, was initiated, led and driven by the community. The plan is designed to reduce oil consumption and pollutant emissions; preserve open space, farmland and critical environmental areas; and reduce septic usage. ###

