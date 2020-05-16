Contact: Sandra Jobson, (845) 431-5779 Release Date: July 03, 2008 Route 9W Bridge at Stony Point Posted Today for 10 Tons The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) has posted the Route 9W Stony Point bridge over Cedar Pond Brook for a maximum weight of 10 tons. The bridge is located in the Town of Stony Point, Rockland County, approximately 8 miles south of the Bear Mountain Bridge. Vehicles with a gross weight of 10 tons or more are not permitted to cross the bridge and must find an alternate route. The posting is a precautionary measure, based on results from a general inspection of the bridge earlier today. This weekend, an in-depth, hands-on inspection of the bridge will begin and is anticipated to take up to a week to complete. Based on the results of that inspection, NYSDOT will determine what further action is appropriate. The intention is to open the bridge to normal traffic as soon as possible. Suggested alternate major north/south routes for vehicles weighting in excess of 10 tons include the New York State Thruway (I-87) and Route 9, east of the Hudson River. A state highway detour route is being posted. ###