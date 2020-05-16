Contact: Lori Maher, (585) 272-4818 Release Date: July 03, 2008 Highway Project to Improve Route 39 in Arcade, Wyoming County Paving Project To Improve Highway Safety and Pavement Condition New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) Regional Director Kevin O’Buckley today announced that a resurfacing project to address an accident location and provide a smooth riding surface on Route 39 from Route 16 to Route 98 in Town and Village of Arcade, Wyoming County is slated to begin next week. Plans call to modify the existing four-lane section between Route 98 (Liberty Street) and Tops Plaza to become a three-lane section, which will provide one lane in each direction plus a two-way center turn lane and wide shoulders. The existing section between Tops Plaza and Route 16 will remain unchanged. The entire length will be milled and resurfaced. Additionally, the two railroad crossings within the village will be replaced and the drainage system will be cleaned. Construction work is expected to begin the week of July 7. Motorists can expect daily lane closures. Access to all residential and commercial driveways and side streets will be maintained throughout the duration of the project. The scheduled completion date for this project is October 2008. Daily traffic reports can be accessed at www.travelinfony.com ###

