Contact: Michael Flick, (315) 785-2218 Release Date: June 20, 2008 NYSDOT to host public info meeting for reconstruction of State Routes 3 & 30 in Tupper Lake, Franklin County Meeting to be held on Wednesday, June 25 in Groff-Nelson Memorial Library The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) will hold a public information meeting on Wednesday, June 25 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Goff-Nelson Memorial Library Basement, located at 41 Lake Street, Tupper Lake, New Yor k . This meeting will focus on the proposed highway reconstruction of State Routes 3 & 30 in the Village of Tupper Lake in Franklin County. The proposed project begins just south of Queen St., continues north along Rte 30 and splits at the intersection of Rte 30 and Rte 3. To the north, it continues along a new alignment of Rte. 3 and terminates just north of Pleasant Ave. To the east, it continues along Rte. 3 & 30 and terminates just east of McLaughlin Ave. The project will improve approximately 1 mile of highway in the Village of Tupper Lake. The proposed project will restore the roadway’s structural integrity and will also include the implementation of various safety, mobility and drainage improvements. The preliminary plans for the proposed project will be available for public review from 4 to 5:30 p.m. An overview of the project will be presented at 5:30 p.m., after which interested persons will have an opportunity to ask department representatives questions and provide comment on an individual basis. All written comments will be collected at the meeting or may be mailed to the regional office to become part of the record. A formal public hearing pertaining to this project will be held in late summer of 2008. If a sign language interpreter, an assistive listening system or any other accommodation is necessary for participation in these informational meetings, please contact Yasser A. Ibrahim, by calling (315)785-2336 or e-mailing yibrahim@dot.state.ny.us . Interested individuals who are not able to attend either meeting may obtain project information by writing to: Robert H. Curtis, P.E., NYS DOT Regional Design Engineer, Dulles State Office Building, 317 Washington Street, Watertown, NY 13601.