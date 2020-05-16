Audit Releases for Tuesday, Nov. 29
Columbus – Auditor of State Dave Yost’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and misuse of public money.
Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Tuesday, November 29, 2016. Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. If there are findings for recovery in an audit or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, that audit will be marked by an asterisk. Audits with Medicaid findings will be marked with a plus sign (+).
A full copy of each report is available online.
|Allen
|Richland Township
|Ashtabula
|Andrea L. Hanna, LPN
|Belmont
|Belmont Metropolitan Housing Authority
|Carroll
|Countryview Manor
|Columbiana
|Beaver Local School District (Performance)
|Darke
|Tri Village Joint Ambulance District
|Defiance
|Brunersburg Water District
|Fairfield
|Village of Baltimore
|Franklin
|Columbus and Franklin County Metropolitan Parks District The Ohio State University Foundation Upper Arlington City School District
|Fulton
|Village of Lyons
|Geauga
|Russell Township Park Commission
|Guernsey
|Western Guernsey Regional Water District
|Hamilton
|City of Mt. Healthy Greater Cincinnati Insurance Consortium
|Henry
|Four County Board of Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services
|Highland
|Jackson Township
|Huron
|Village of Wakeman
|Jackson
|Village of Oak Hill
|Knox
|Butler Township
|Lawrence
|Lawrence County
|Logan
|Logan County Metropolitan Housing Authority
|Lucas
|Bennett Venture Academy Citywide Medical Transportation LLC + Winterfield Venture Academy
|Mahoning
|City of Canfield
|Mercer
|City of Celina
|Muskingum
|Meigs Township
|Ottawa
|Luther Home of Mercy
|Pickaway
|Village of Commercial Point
|Putnam
|Putnam County District Library
|Richland
|Mansfield Elective Academy Richland County Board of Developmental Disabilities +
|Seneca
|Seneca Metropolitan Housing Authority
|Stark
|City of North Canton Perry Township Tri-Division Ambulance Service
|Summit
|Community Improvement Corporation of Munroe Falls Ohio Hudson Library Historical Society Twinsburg Community Improvement Corporation Union Cemetery Association of Boston Township
|Union
|Darby Township Union County Soil and Water Conservation District
|Van Wert
|City of Van Wert
|Washington
|Washington County Career Center
|Williams
|Williams County Soil and Water Conservation District
|Wood
|Owens State Community College Owens State Community College Foundation Plain Township
The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio, is responsible for auditing more than 5,900 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Dave Yost, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies and promotes transparency in government.
