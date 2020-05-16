There were 5,362 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 172,670 in the last 365 days.

Audit Releases for Tuesday, Nov. 29

Columbus – Auditor of State Dave Yost’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and misuse of public money.

Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Tuesday, November 29, 2016. Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. If there are findings for recovery in an audit or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, that audit will be marked by an asterisk. Audits with Medicaid findings will be marked with a plus sign (+).

A full copy of each report is available online.

Allen Richland Township
Ashtabula Andrea L. Hanna, LPN
Belmont Belmont Metropolitan Housing Authority
Carroll Countryview Manor
Columbiana Beaver Local School District (Performance)
Darke Tri Village Joint Ambulance District
Defiance Brunersburg Water District
Fairfield Village of Baltimore
Franklin Columbus and Franklin County Metropolitan Parks District The Ohio State University Foundation Upper Arlington City School District
Fulton Village of Lyons
Geauga Russell Township Park Commission
Guernsey Western Guernsey Regional Water District
Hamilton City of Mt. Healthy Greater Cincinnati Insurance Consortium
Henry Four County Board of Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services
Highland Jackson Township
Huron Village of Wakeman
Jackson Village of Oak Hill
Knox Butler Township
Lawrence Lawrence County
Logan Logan County Metropolitan Housing Authority
Lucas Bennett Venture Academy Citywide Medical Transportation LLC + Winterfield Venture Academy
Mahoning City of Canfield
Mercer City of Celina
Muskingum Meigs Township
Ottawa Luther Home of Mercy
Pickaway Village of Commercial Point
Putnam Putnam County District Library
Richland Mansfield Elective Academy Richland County Board of Developmental Disabilities +
Seneca Seneca Metropolitan Housing Authority
Stark City of North Canton Perry Township Tri-Division Ambulance Service
Summit Community Improvement Corporation of Munroe Falls Ohio Hudson Library Historical Society Twinsburg Community Improvement Corporation Union Cemetery Association of Boston Township
Union Darby Township Union County Soil and Water Conservation District
Van Wert City of Van Wert
Washington Washington County Career Center
Williams Williams County Soil and Water Conservation District
Wood Owens State Community College Owens State Community College Foundation Plain Township

 ###

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio, is responsible for auditing more than 5,900 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Dave Yost, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies and promotes transparency in government.

Contact Public Affairs (614) 644-1111

