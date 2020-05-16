Audit Releases for Tuesday, Nov. 29

Columbus – Auditor of State Dave Yost’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and misuse of public money.

Audit reports are released semi-weekly. The following audits will be released Tuesday, November 29, 2016. Entities earning the Auditor of State Award are bold and italicized. If there are findings for recovery in an audit or determinations that money was improperly spent and must be repaid, that audit will be marked by an asterisk. Audits with Medicaid findings will be marked with a plus sign (+).

A full copy of each report is available online.

Allen Richland Township Ashtabula Andrea L. Hanna, LPN Belmont Belmont Metropolitan Housing Authority Carroll Countryview Manor Columbiana Beaver Local School District (Performance) Darke Tri Village Joint Ambulance District Defiance Brunersburg Water District Fairfield Village of Baltimore Franklin Columbus and Franklin County Metropolitan Parks District The Ohio State University Foundation Upper Arlington City School District Fulton Village of Lyons Geauga Russell Township Park Commission Guernsey Western Guernsey Regional Water District Hamilton City of Mt. Healthy Greater Cincinnati Insurance Consortium Henry Four County Board of Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services Highland Jackson Township Huron Village of Wakeman Jackson Village of Oak Hill Knox Butler Township Lawrence Lawrence County Logan Logan County Metropolitan Housing Authority Lucas Bennett Venture Academy Citywide Medical Transportation LLC + Winterfield Venture Academy Mahoning City of Canfield Mercer City of Celina Muskingum Meigs Township Ottawa Luther Home of Mercy Pickaway Village of Commercial Point Putnam Putnam County District Library Richland Mansfield Elective Academy Richland County Board of Developmental Disabilities + Seneca Seneca Metropolitan Housing Authority Stark City of North Canton Perry Township Tri-Division Ambulance Service Summit Community Improvement Corporation of Munroe Falls Ohio Hudson Library Historical Society Twinsburg Community Improvement Corporation Union Cemetery Association of Boston Township Union Darby Township Union County Soil and Water Conservation District Van Wert City of Van Wert Washington Washington County Career Center Williams Williams County Soil and Water Conservation District Wood Owens State Community College Owens State Community College Foundation Plain Township

